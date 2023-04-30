‘What do people do with all this extra time?’: Remote worker who finishes work in 2 hours finds it difficult to spend 8 hours in office

While the average American is at work for 8.8 hours per day, in reality, only a fraction of that time is spent actually working. In fact, a July 2016 article in Inc. cites research noting that “the average worker is only productive for two hours and 53 minutes.”

Although this may have been easy to overlook in an office environment, the reality of this imbalance between allotted work time and time spent actually working became all too clear during the pandemic.

As workers moved to remote work, they realized they could complete their job in significantly less time than their hours would imply. Users posted videos showcasing this reality on TikTok, with some saying they completed their day’s work in just 30 minutes.

However, as workers slowly move back into offices, more users are sharing their experience of dealing with the return to an unnecessarily long workday.

One such user is Amber Kacherian (@amberkacherian). In a video with over 9.1 million views, the TikToker writes, “When you’re a remote worker and you’re used to finishing all your work at home in 2 hours but today you have to work in an office for 8 hours.” The video shows Kacherian randomly clicking on her computer and entering numbers into the calculator.

“What do people do with all this extra time?” she writes in the caption.

In the comments section, users shared their methods for appearing busy in the office.

“I save all my work that can wait for my one day in the office,” one user wrote. “Helps pass the time.”

“I keep an excel spreadsheet open on one monitor and just input random things in cells,” another shared. “If I’m really productive, I’ll change the cell colors.”

“My favorite thing to do is take typing tests. Because it looks like you’re busy, and you improve your WPM!!” a third shared.

Many other users noted the lack of necessity for an 8-hour work day.

“Please im so bored… :( 8h work isnt realistic,” stated a commenter.

“We don’t need 8 hour days anymore,” explained a second.

We’ve reached out to Kacherian via Instagram direct message.