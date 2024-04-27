‘I’ve never seen so many people waiting for Chipotle at 10am’: Over-eager Chipotle customers mocked for waiting for restaurant to open in morning

Mornings can be stressful, especially if you’re trying to grab an early lunch and your fast food restaurant of choice hasn’t opened its doors on time. But instead of stressing over it, maybe you should just relax?

That seems to be the advice graffiti artist and TikToker Saintvon (@mrsaintvon2) has for a group of frustrated diners impatiently waiting for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to open on time.

Saintvon surreptitiously filmed the annoyed customers from his car and carried on a mocking “narration” of their plight in a video captioned, “People in the East Coast need to relax” that he posted to his TikTok account on Wednesday. The video has since garnered over 116,600 views.

In the video, filmed from inside the vehicle Saintvon is sitting in, four people can be seen waiting outside the door of a Chipotle. Saintvon immediately starts narrating the scene as a man in a baseball cap points to his watch and then to the store hours posted near the door.

“C’mom, c’mon, open up,” Saintvon sarcastically narrates. “Says on the sign 10:00, you’re supposed to be open at 10:00. Unreal.”

“That’s right. I waited too long; I’m out of here. I’m out of here,” he mocks in a high-pitched voice as a woman leaves the scene.

While it is unknown why the doors weren’t open, the line is unsurprising. According to Investopedia, “Since the IPO, Chipotle’s stock has risen from $42 to over $650 and is still considered to be a long-term investment opportunity.

Investopedia credits the company’s menu as a key to its success, stating, “A smaller menu has three benefits. First, since Chipotle only stocks fresh ingredients, there is always a chance of food spoilage. The small menu reduces the number of ingredients needed on hand, thus reducing the likelihood of waste.”

While eating lunch at 10am might strike some as odd, it’s fairly common (it’s even inspired a meme) and many workers who start at 6am for early bird shifts are ravenous around that time. However, most of Saintvon’s viewers didn’t seem aware of that.

Ashley Kelley (@ashleynicolekelley) wrote, “I’ve never seen so many people waiting for Chipotle at 10 am.”

“Who is eating Chipotle at 10 AM,” another viewer asked.

And one late riser chimed in, “People who eat lunch food before 12 pm scare me, if it’s 11:40 i still need to eat breakfast.”

Many viewers pointed out that the impatient man in the baseball cap made them sympathize with Chipotle’s employees.

One commented, “This is so embarrassing, i COULD NEVER HAHAHA.”

“This would make me open late,” Ashley Alaska (@ashleyalaska) wrote.

Another viewer added, “The way I would take my time to unlock that door with the pointing of the watch!”

