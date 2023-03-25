‘Doesn’t anybody work anymore?’: Remote worker grocery shops during the middle of the workday

A TikToker’s joke about remote work has sparked debate after going viral on the platform.

In a video with over 4.5 million views, TikTok user Elly (@1corporatemillennial) shows herself getting into a car with a shopping bag with the overlay text reading, “remote workers in the middle of the ‘workday.’”

“Oh my god, there are so many people out during the day,” Elly says. “Doesn’t anybody work anymore?”

While Elly’s video is a joke, many commenters noted that the reality is not too far off from her depiction.

“‘Jeez, must be nice to be able to be out at 1:30 on a Tuesday afternoon!’ – me, while I’m out at 1:30 on a Tuesday afternoon,” one user wrote.

“While leaving the gym and listening in on a teams call,” another said.

“‘Why is Sams so busy?! Shouldn’t these people be at work??’ – me while remote working,” echoed a commenter.

A few even shared stories from their own experience working on-the-go.

“You would not believe how many times my mom and I would go shopping during her phone meetings,” detailed a user. “(she’s not remote).”

“Someone accidentally turned their camera on in a meeting and they were at Costco,” a second recalled.

“Someone did an interview for a job here while doing their weekly food shop,” claimed an additional TikToker.

That said, many stated that this wasn’t their experience working from home — though some wished it were.

“I work from home, and this is not my life,” offered a commenter. “I am curious where you work and this can happen. please let me know.”

“Where do y’all work to be able to do whatever you want while ‘working remotely’?” questioned a further user.

We’ve reached out to Elly via email.