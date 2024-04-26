‘You got the golden ticket!’: Smith’s customer discovers something shocking hidden in graduation cake

A Smith’s customer discovers something shocking hidden inside a graduation cake. Spoiler alert: It’s not edible.

TikTok user Liz (@liztoledo9) posted a video on April 13 that shows the moment she cut into the cake at her cousin’s graduation party. The video, which has racked up more than 8.7 million views, shows a pink cake with a corner cut out. A piece of paper is sticking out of the middle of the cake.

As the sound “Oh No” by artist Kreepa plays in the background, Liz can be seen pulling the slip of paper out of the cake. It appears to be an order slip from the bakery department. Liz repeats the process three more times, retrieving two more slips of paper and a plastic glove. “This just happen to us,” writes Liz in the caption, accompanied by a nauseated emoji.

In the comments section, some viewers expressed skepticism about the veracity of Liz’s story, in part because the glove she pulled out of the cake wasn’t melted. Several other commenters responded to defend Liz. Others even revealed they’ve been the victim of this sort of mishap in the past.

“Am I the only one that’s curious as to how all those pieces of paper are completely intact and that glove is not melted?” one viewer wrote.

A former baker said, “I know they were like well that explains all the missing order forms lol … only someone who worked at bakery would understand.”

A third viewer suggested, “They must have had items on the counter and they stuck to the bottom of the top layer … and they stacked them together not realizing.”

In a follow-up video, Liz says she and her family believe it was an unfortunate accident. She explains that her family was able to return the cake and get their money back. She also says she reported the issue to the health department and Smith’s management but hasn’t heard back. Smith’s is owned by the grocery chain Kroger.

“I posted the video just for fun because I thought it was something funny that happened to us,” she says. “We were mad at first, but then we were joking about it. We did what we had to do. We didn’t do it on purpose. We didn’t do it ourselves. I think that’s ridiculous, but oh well. We’re not going to sue them. We’re not going to get a lawyer. The only thing we wanted was for them to know what really happened and for them to talk to the employee. We don’t want anything out of it. We just want them to be careful. We don’t want this to happen to anyone.”

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon scenario online. Last year, a Cheesecake Factory customer said her boyfriend found a rubber glove in his fried mac and cheese balls. A few months later, a man in Canada said he found a rubber glove baked into his pizza.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kroger via email and Liz via TikTok direct message for comment.

