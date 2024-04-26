We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories this Friday are about: A woman’s disturbingly shaped piece of chicken nugget from Chick-fil-A, a lawyer breaking down how the TikTok ban will play out , a video showing Texas state troopers slamming a cameraman to the ground amid a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Texas at Austin, and the internet being abuzz with calls for a nationwide strike on the second anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

After that, the trending team shares with you who they picked as the “Main Character of the Week.”

And since it’s Friday, it’s time for our weekly news quiz! Scroll down to answer the question, and if you answer correctly you’ll be entered to win our new “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A customer had questions about a strangely-shaped chicken nugget that she received in her Chick-fil-A meal.

➤READ MORE

This lawyer recently went viral on TikTok after explaining how a recent sell-or-ban bill is likely to play out in the court system.

➤READ MORE

Bystander video shows Texas state troopers slamming a cameraman to the ground during a pro-Palestine protest at the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday. The cameraman was then detained.

➤READ MORE

Although women across the country share the same despair and outrage over losing their rights, thus far much of the resistance has been piecemeal and isolated to large urban centers—until now. The internet is abuzz with calls for a nationwide strike on June 24, the second anniversary of Roe being overturned.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH BIG TECH FOUNDER DO SOME PEOPLE THINK IS ACTUALLY AN ALIEN OR LIZARD PERSON?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Cybertruck car wash guy

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍌 One customer was sick and tired of her local Dairy Queen running out of bananas, so she brought her own to the store so that workers could make her and her acquaintance banana splits.

🚙 In an effort to market themselves, a lot of salespeople take to TikTok to offer advice or give a glimpse into their daily lives .

🍰 Even for a decisive person, the Cheesecake Factory can be a tricky place— if not the trickiest place —to figure out what to order, with a whopping 250 items on its menu.

🍋 This server says customers got mad when they ordered lemons, sugar, and water that she charged as lemonade.

💳 One TikToker is documenting her journey to become debt-free, sharing advice and tips with her followers along the way. In a recently uploaded video, she warned viewers against the Target RedCard, a credit card from Target .

☕ A former Starbucks worker explained why he thinks you should never work at Starbucks in a viral video.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: How this obscure, blockchain-based site built a playground for QAnon to run rampant on .

👋 Before you go

There is nothing like returning to your vehicle to find it has been towed. You immediately know you’re going to be into the tow company for a pricey fee, and you also know that until you take care of it, you’re stuck without your ride.

But it could be worse.

A video posted by San Francisco native Gia_pc (@gia_pc7) seems to show a truck seriously messing up a car in an attempted tow. The TikTok, posted Saturday, has picked up over 1.5 million views and has viewers asking just who is responsible for the damage.

The screen text of the video claims that Gia “saw the tow truck trying to hook the car but was doing it so fast and started to cause traffic and then this!”