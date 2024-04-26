‘NEVER buy underwear’: Former Skims worker warns against shopping there

A former SKIMS employee has made some stunning revelations about Kim Kardashian’s clothing outlet after claiming to have been fired for “calling in sick.”

“Brace yourselves for these […] jaw-dropping SKIMS secrets,” she wrote in the overlay text, before the carousel post dived straight into the dirt. The first revelation was that SKIMS uses “varying quality materials based on order size.”

“If you spend under $1k, you get low quality items,” she claimed. “If you spend over 2k premium quality items with special packaging.”

The second, and arguably most startling revelation, was that returned or worn clothes, including underwear, are purportedly “resold to customers without being cleaned.” SKIMS’ returns policy requires clothes to be unworn if returned, but did not specify any policy about used underwear.

The third revelation is that “anybody can be a product reviewer,” with the TikToker claiming that wannabe reviewers can get a $700 gift card to buy “anything on the site,” if they sign up for SKIMS Rewards.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these three claims, although we did reach out to SKIMS via email. Shauna didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

But in a blow to sustainability, the TikToker claimed that SKIMS uses LPDE— a “hard to recycle, synthetic plastic which makes the company’s not-plastic name misleading.”

Sustainability group the Changing Markets Foundation confirmed that SKIMS does indeed use LPDE for packaging and that the substance is unsustainable. “While this packaging might decompose in practice, as claimed, it is completely misleading to say that it is not plastic,” the foundation noted.

In the comments section, it’s safe to say that viewers were eating up the drama.

“Do I buy SKIMS?” one wrote. “No. Did I read through the tea? Betcha!”

Another added, “Spill it girl!”

While a third wrote, “American employment law is wild… the way they can fire someone so easily blows my mind.”

This isn’t the first time SKIMS has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In March, TikTok user Taylor Wolfe Semonchuk (@taylorawolfe) shared how she used a 50% discount code for a SKIMS order, but was later charged the full amount of $676.

