‘How did we go from that to THAT?’: Youthforia launches new foundation shade after colorism controversy. Shoppers think it’s ‘malicious compliance’

Youthforia’s bid to appease customers with a larger selection of makeup shades may have backfired.

TikToker Toni Bravo (@bonitravo) gave her take on the whole ordeal in a video that has amassed over 819,500 views as of publication.

“Y’all, remember when Youthforia got into it last year?” the woman began in the clip.



Last year, the beauty brand faced criticism after it released its much-anticipated line of cosmetics.

Many beauty bloggers of color accused the brand of not having a wide enough variety of shades to match various skin tones. It received the most criticism for its “Date Night” foundation. The brand, which launched in 2021, promised the product would be its most innovative formula. It also claimed it would be buildable and good for sensitive skin.

However, many were unimpressed by the number of shades the company offered for darker skin tones.

Though the foundation came in 15 shades, it only initially contained four medium to deep shades.

That left Black beauty bloggers feeling as if the company did not cater to darker skin shades, resulting in online backlash.

Since then, the brand has rolled out new shades, but it appears some remain unsatisfied with the attempt to please customers.

“This is now their darkest shade,” Bravo said while showing viewers the shade labeled 600.

She noted that the shade before it was labeled 570.

“That jump is kind of crazy,” she said.

Still, the TikToker decided to try the shades on to see how they blended with her skin tone.

“It’s literally black,” Bravo said of the darkest shade.

The second darkest shade was comparatively a much lighter brown.

“I guess she said, ‘Here y’all go,'” the TikToker added, mocking the company’s attempt to appease customers.

The comments section was also filled with unimpressed TikTok users.

“I sincerely wish nothing but failure and disgrace for Youthforia,” user you<me commented.

The comment was among the most popular.

“I feel like this is weaponized incompetence,” user Thelma said.

“Definitely malicious compliance cus what even…” another viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Youthforia and Toni Bravo via email for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.