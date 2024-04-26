A customer recently went viral after she found mold in her food while dining at a Louisville, Kentucky IHOP.

TikToker Kêêm (@lmb_keem_) filmed the 21-second clip after his family had almost completed their meal. The video received over 1.1 million views as of publication.

“Y’all, we at IHOP, and she just ate mold,” Kêêm began as the woman got up to speak with their server.

“Y’all see that?” he said, showing the mold on her chicken sandwich. “She ate mold on her chicken sandwich, and we don’t even know if we have mold on our stuff.” Focusing his camera on his half-finished pancakes, he added, “I don’t even want this no more.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, molds are “microscopic fungi that live on plant and animal matter.” The number of fungi species is unknown. However, it’s estimated that the number ranges anywhere from the tens of thousands to around 300,000. Their body consists of “root threads that invade the food,” “a stalk rising above the food, and spores that form at the ends of the stalks.” It’s the spores that give mold the coloration visible to the eye. Various molds can cause allergic reactions, while a few can even produce “mycotoxins,” or a poisonous substance that can make people sick.

Surprisingly, the coloration people often associate with mold is only part of the problem. Visible discolorations mean the mold has already laid deep roots throughout the substance. The USDA advises consumers to immediately throw away any baked goods with visible discoloration. Unfortunately for Kêêm, IHOP appears to have not inspected its food thoroughly.

This isn’t the first time an IHOP has come under fire for lack of cleanliness. One Georgia-based IHOP failed its health inspection in 2018 with a score of 62, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The newspaper reported that “numerous flies,” insect corpses, and a mold-like substance in the sink were discovered. Luckily, the restaurant fixed its issues and passed the inspection later that month.

In 2020, another location, based in South Pasadena, Florida, was found to be infested with mold, according to the Central Florida Attorney. After ending a 35-year commercial lease, a professional inspector was hired to perform a move-out inspection. Shockingly, specialists discovered that the building was riddled with mold. In a state of massive disrepair, the location could no longer be safely used as a restaurant.

Many of Kêêm’s viewers were appalled by the discovery.

“This is why im so picky with checking my food before i eat it im always looking all around my food,” one said.

“The way I would of had a panic attack and passed out! Whew,” a second remarked.

Others accused the diners of attempting to get free food.

“How you notice when it’s almost gone,” a viewer said.

“She coughin now but the whole time she was enjoying that food she almost done with it,” another added.

Hopefully, the diner doesn’t get sick, like one Stanley Cup owner who discovered mold built up in the recesses of her water bottle.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kêêm and IHOP via email for further information.

