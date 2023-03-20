‘4:30-5pm: Doing 8 hours of work’: Remote worker says she does all her work for the day in 30 minutes

A worker says that she finishes her work day in 30 minutes in a now-viral TikTok, sparking discussion about standard work hours.

In the video posted by TikToker Justine (@justinecvdm) on March 18, she shows a clip of her bored at her desk, scrolling on her phone. The text overlay reads, “9AM to 4:30PM unmotivated, bored, distracted, scrolling.”

In the next clip, she types on her computer. Text overlay reads, “doing 8 hours of work in 30 minutes.”

The caption reads, “Wfh life.”

The video has reached over a million views, with commenters discussing standard work hours and working from home.

“I think we’re like this because 40 hr work weeks are unrealistic we need to work less and rest more but they make us sit in chairs to justify a wage,” one user wrote.

“We really don’t need to be at a desk for 8 hours it too much time,” another said.

“Why do employers insist we waste our lives sitting in a chair getting flat arses all day – when we really don’t need to!” a third added.

However, some viewers say that they need a full eight-hour workday to complete their work.

“Don’t take it for granted! In my job I am on my feet doing 7 hour long sessions with kids all day and I bring work home,” a commenter wrote.

“How do I get one of these jobs I go underwater for 10 hours a day and come up for air at 7pm like what just happened,” another said.

Justine might, in fact, be in the minority as multiple studies show that remote workers are putting more hours into their jobs when they work from home. Despite the longer workweek, however, most workers would prefer the option to work remotely, according to a survey by McKinsey.

The Daily Dot reached out to Justine via email.