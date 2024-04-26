‘I’m thinking I’m finna deliver this man his last meal’: Inmate orders platter of wings from Publix on Instacart. It backfires

An Instacart driver has gone viral after claiming to have almost delivered the final meal for someone on death row.

In a video with over 360,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Chrishalea Farley (@chrishaleafarley), who is an Instacart driver, says she received an order request for a tray of wings from Publix. When she arrived at the destination, it was a prison.

“I’ve done seen it all,” the TikToker says. “This man from prison done ordered himself a full platter of wings, and them folks told me to turn it right back around because he cannot have this.”

The TikToker then shows the platter of wings alongside an order of potato wedges. After laughing, she shows what she claims is the order she received. The order directs her to “see Chaplain Miller for death row inmates.”

In the end, she says the prison told her to simply take the order back.

“I ain’t going to lie, that man had me feeling some type of way, because I’m thinking I finna deliver this man his last meal before they execute him,” Farley shares. “He done sat down, ordered a meal on Instacart. That man finna eat good in that prison!”

At the end of the video, Farley reveals that she was able to keep the order. In a comment, Farley notes that the food was not accepted by the prison even though she followed the order instructions exactly.

It’s unclear whether this order was placed by an inmate on death row or someone else in the prison. In general, a last meal would not be ordered through a delivery service, but prepared within the prison itself, though there are exceptions.

In the comments section, some users speculated how something like this could have happened, while others offered similar stories to Farley’s.

“Ordered a meal with an illegal phone that he don’t suppose to have!” a user exclaimed.

“I had a inmate’s mama order 60 pizzas before!! My Sgt called me and was like ‘Ms D, did you order 60 pizzas,’” recalled a user. “Laaaaawd. They put it under MY NAME. sent them pizzas right on back to Pizza Hut!”

“Lol my weirdest instacart delivery was a old man in w/ dementia in a home,” revealed a third. “I get to the room & he didn’t know who I was & didn’t know he had food coming but the workers said he really did order it.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Joan Heath, the Director of the Office of Public Affairs for the Georgia Department of Corrections, stated that, “Only approved vendors are allowed to make deliveries to GDC facilities.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Farley via TikTok direct message and Instacart via email.

