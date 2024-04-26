’24 hours later, the thing broke down’: GM worker forced to get a Silverado after being told she would get fired if she bought Toyota 4Runner

A user on TikTok is calling out General Motors after claiming the company sold her a “lemon”—which then proceeded to cause issues in her life for months.

General Motors vehicles are already not very popular on the TikTok platform. One TikTok user claimed that a 2022 GMC Sierra came into their shop with engine failure after just 8,000 miles; another simply stated that the reliability of some GM vehicles has gone downhill, advising those with such vehicles to sell them before they reach 60,000 miles.

Now, TikTok user and former GM dealership worker Kathryn DeOrnellas (@kathryndeor) says that she was made to buy a GM vehicle, a decision she immediately regretted.

According to DeOrnellas, she was working at a GM dealership in 2022 when she was told that she could not drive her Toyota 4Runner to work. Instead, she was told she could drive a Colorado or Silverado, of which she chose the Silverado. Less than 24 hours later, the car broke down.

“It was in the shop for the first 34 days, making it a lemon in the state of Michigan,” the TikToker says. “That dealership then fired me…saying that it was BS what was happening with my truck because it was broken down at 82 miles in the first 24 hours of me owning that thing.”

In total, the TikToker says her car was being repaired for 325 days. DeOrnellas won her lemon lawsuit and was able to secure “a full buyback with all of my money back.”

Later, DeOrnellas says that she attempted to buy a preowned vehicle. Upon trying to make that purchase, she learned that the dealership had declared her lemon as a repossessed vehicle, affecting her credit and her ability to get another car.

“General Motors listed my vehicle on my credit as a repossession, so now I am still being screwed over by GM and GM Financial,” the TikToker states.

She then says that, though her father and herself worked for GM in some capacity for years, she has now sworn off the company. DeOrnellas then adds that she is unsure of what her next steps are in this particular situation.

“Nobody at General Motors can give me an answer,” she says. “I’ve been told I should hire a lawyer but, like, I really am kind of broke. My savings is only this big, I don’t really want to hire a lawyer, but what am I supposed to do? I can’t have a repossession on my credit for seven years when that vehicle was never repossessed from me.”

In the comments section, users advised the TikToker on how she could take the issue further.

“Dispute with credit agencies and provide the buy back paperwork and payment history,” wrote a commenter.

“Call the IRS . I bet they claimed your ‘repo’ as a lost and got money or tax break for it,” stated another.

“Possibly try the Attorney General’s office. They may be able to help you,” offered a third.

“definitely dispute it. that might even be a whole new lawsuit,” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to GM via email and DeOrnellas via TikTok direct message.

