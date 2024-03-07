‘Why is it $16 to get a box combo now?’: Former Raising Cane’s worker slams price increases since she worked there

Like most businesses, inflation has hit Raising Cane’s.

One customer aired out their grievances after paying $40 for two Caniac combos with extra sauces. Another customer expressed their shock after forking over $15 for just one Caniac combo.

This meal, which consists of six chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, and bread, will cost a customer around $15 today. But how much did it cost before inflation took hold of it?

After tax, $12.69, according to TikTok user Maggie (@sa99ymaggie). See, Maggie used to work at Raising Cane’s in 2018, and so she managed to memorize the prices of the meals after tax. While she referred to memorized prices as “a useless piece of knowledge,” people were interested in hearing it. Her video was viewed over 216,000 times.

“Why the f*ck is it so expensive?” Maggie asked before taking viewers back to 2018.

“Used to be $7.50 for a three-finger combo. It was $8.40 for a box combo, and it was $12.69 for a Caniac combo,” she shared. She said the cost went up by 23 cents if a customer ordered a lemonade instead of a soda.

“Seriously, why is it $16 to get a box combo now?” she questioned. “Are chickens going instinct? Is, like, ketchup on a shortage? What is going on?”

Despite her grievance with the current prices, Maggie only had positive things to say about working there. She called Raising Cane’s a “great place to work.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maggie via TikTok comment and direct message and Raising Cane’s via press email. Viewers reminisced on the prices of the past in the comments section.

“Yes I remember the caniac being $12 I’m always telling my husband about how much the prices went up since we first started going,” one viewer grieved.

“I remember 2016 cane prices. My freshman year of college. I miss the cheap canes,” a second shared.

“I used to get Canes all the time freshman year of college 2017-2018. Those were the golden years,” a third remembered.

“My sandwich combo was 8.16 in 2018 and now it’s 12,” another said.

For Raising Cane’s lovers who don’t want to shell out the money for the 2024 prices, a Walmart shopper shared a Great chicken finger dupe. TikToker Cee Stanley (@cee.stanley) shared the dupe is so good that “our family of eight no longer needs to go out to eat to get Cane’s chicken.”