‘Just found out we’re losing our jobs’: Barista forced to kick out customers after learning entire chain is shutting down immediately

Over the years, many TikTok users have gone viral after documenting what it was like for them to lose their jobs. However, few have recorded such an experience as it happens.

A recent video from TikTok user Julia (@sadkiwigirl) is different. Not only does she document the process of losing her job, but she explains that the whole company went under while she was at work, causing her to suddenly kick everyone out of the store.

In a video with over 2.6 million views, Julia says, “I just found out our store is closing today at 12…and by ‘closing’ I mean the entire chain is shutting down.”

She then documents her and her co-worker’s attempts to process that information, ranging from debating how they should kick out customers to how they should spend their final hours on the job.

Eventually, the workers decide to remove everyone from the store, hanging a sign on the door that says “closed for good.”

“Found out 2 hours before that our company was closing nationwide!!! anyone know how to file for unemployment???” the TikToker summarizes in the caption.

For context, the cafe where Julia worked was Foxtrot, the grocery store and coffee chain that recently announced, along with Dom’s Kitchen & Market, that it would be closing all locations on Tuesday, April 23 and filing for bankruptcy.

“Corporate workers were informed Tuesday morning via a conference call with management that the stores would be closing by noon,” writes Ashok Selvam for Eater. “Store workers were left in the dark and instructed not to talk to customers about the matter.”

The company is already being sued for this action.

Another user on TikTok showed what this closure announcement looked like on the ground, claiming that the sudden reveal meant that the store began handing out free items to passersby.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Julia’s video.

“It’s crazy too bc foxtrot is always so busy. SO WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING,” wrote a user.

“TAKE EVERYTHING HOME! (And I mean everything: carpet, wall art, espresso machine, food, shopping carts lol),” added another.

“Highly recommend getting an attorney to sue for your severance pay under the WARN Act,” advised a third. “My old retail company that did this got folks their pay while bankruptcy was ongoing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Outfox Hospitality via website contact form, Julia via Instagram DM, and @gabiburgfitt via TikTok DM.

