‘That biscuit gave it away immediately’: Woman catches vendor selling $25 ‘homemade’ dinner plate. It’s Popeyes

A woman says she got scammed out of $25 by Popeyes reseller. While she says she wants to be mad, she lowkey respects the hustle.

“I’d rather support a hustler trying to do something their self than give to someone with their handout,” Sandra Dee (@cassandradee247) says in her video.

In the viral video that has more than 3.4 million views, Dee says that she saw a woman was trying to raise enough money to pay her bills by selling “homemade” plates of food.

Wanting to help out (and hopefully get a delicious plate of food), Dee says she forked over the $25.

But when Dee opens up the styrofoam-to-go container in the video, the plate is loaded up with several slices of fried chicken, rice and beans, fries, and a biscuit.

“Looks good don’t it. But don’t it look familiar?” Dee asks.

She quickly clocks that she wasn’t sold a homemade meal, but a repackaged three-piece from Popeye’s.

“I can’t even be mad, bruh. All I could do is say I support the hustle. I been out-hustled,” Dee says. She adds that while she supports the hustle, she aims to “never get hustled again.”

How much did this reseller profit?

Now, let’s break this hustle down. At least in NYC (where prices tend to be highest), that same three-piece combo with an extra side of rice would run about $18, according to Seamless (a GrubHub service). If the scammer spent $18 on the meal, plus let’s say 50 cents per styrofoam plate, they invested $18.50. Seeing that they sold each plate for $25, that’s a nice little profit of $6.50 per plate.

Viewers joke about the Popeyes plate scam

The viral video has nearly 20,000 comments, and plenty of them are people making light of the situation.

“She said she selling plates. She didn’t say who’s plates,” a top comment with 47,000 likes read.

“I would so mad and happy at the same time lol,” a second person said.

“I’m a whole vegetarian for over 30 years and I know Popeyes when I see it!” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dee for comment via Instagram direct message and to Popeyes via email.

