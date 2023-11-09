‘You just wasted so much of my time’: Jobseeker says ‘full-time’ salaried job ended up being $500 a month with ‘super flexible’ schedule. It got worse

A user on TikTok is calling out the contemporary job market after having a negative experience with a recent job application.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, TikTok user Alyssa (@alyssacardib) says she applied to over 300 jobs but did not hear back from a single one.

Eventually, she found a job as a social media marketer. She went to the first interview and successfully passed through to the next round. At the second round of interviews, red flags began to appear.

“At this point, I ask about the salary, because he said it’s a full-time job with a salary,” she recalls. “He’s like, ‘Yes. I want to do one more interview with you. I’ll get you the numbers at the interview.’ So I said, ‘OK.’”

During the third interview, Alyssa was told that it was between her and one other candidate. Alyssa again passed this interview—at which point she was told what the salary was supposed to be.

“He texts me the proposal, and it offers me $500 a month,” she says.

While the recruiter said the job was “super flexible,” Alyssa still called him out for what she perceived to be a deceptive practice.

“I said, ‘That’s not what full time means, and frankly, you just wasted so much of my time that obviously I have to decline this offer,’” she explains.

From here, things get worse. Alyssa claims that she posted on her TikTok saying she had a free evening. The recruiter then sent her a message saying “Hey.” Alyssa later confirmed that this was the recruiter beginning the process of asking her out for drinks.

“I said, ‘That’s f*cking weird. You just f*cked me over so bad! What the f*ck?’” Alyssa recalls.

Alyssa posted about the exchange on another account. This inspired a viewer to reach out to her to confirm the identity of the interviewer. Alyssa confirmed the person’s identity, then learned something shocking.

First, the man was in a long-term relationship around the time of sending that message.

Second, on the night she received the message, the interviewer and his partner “got into a huge fight where he was arrested on two counts of assault and battery, one of them being strangulation,” Alyssa states. She claims she later confirmed this information by searching his name on the internet.

Alyssa also notes that she went to an interview where someone was trying to scam her into opening a line of credit for them.

“So yeah, the job market really is that bad,” Alyssa declares.

@alyssacardib Watch til the end i promise its worth it ♬ original sound – Lyss Lyss

Alyssa isn’t the first to share a wild job interview story online. One social media marketer alleged that a potential job asked her to perform hours of work for free; another alleged they received a response to their application several months after applying.

Back on Alyssa’s video, users shared their own experiences with the modern job market.

“The job market is BAD. I’ve applied for 100+ jobs and got 2 interviews. Had my resume professionally written,” said a user.

“The job market is thriving, just not for full time employees. They all want to hire independent contractors and not pay benefits,” claimed a second.

“And so many places hiring at $30,000/year and requires a masters degree,” offered an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyssa via email.