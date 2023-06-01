‘I have taken more corporate personality quizzes this week than anyone should have to’: Unemployed worker applies to 80 jobs in 2 weeks. It’s not going well

More and more folks are posting on social media that they’ve been finding it extremely difficult to land a job interview, despite applying to dozens or, in some instances, hundreds of jobs.

TikToker @d011bones is another frustrated individual looking for a job who says her search isn’t going well. She posted about her experience attempting to secure a gig in a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 463,000 views since it was posted on May 30.

“I have applied to over 80 fucking positions this past two weeks,” she says. “And every single thing I get back, it’s all, ‘Oh, we’ve received your application. We’re not gonna look at it. We haven’t looked at it, but we got it.”

The TikToker continues, “I have taken more fucking corporate personality quizzes in this week than anybody should have to in their fucking lifetime.”

She also questions why companies who appear to be in a rush to staff their businesses aren’t working double or triple time to reach out to candidates to fill those positions.

“If you’re so urgently hiring—clearly you’re fucking not! But ‘nobody wants to work anymore,'” she says, using finger quotes before punctuating the end of her clip by smacking the camera.

Commenters who saw @d011bones’ video said they, too, take issue with many of the application protocols they’ve encountered in their job searches.

“Personality quizzes on applications should be illegal,” one viewer wrote.

“I stopped taking those tests & voice interviews on indeed, all that work just to get turned down got so old,” a second said.

Someone else speculated on the reason @d011bones isn’t getting called back, saying, “Tbh they are hiring people who will do it [for] less and has more experience.”

Another found it odd that they were turned down for a position they qualified for, only to find the same opening still available after the fact.

“Exactly,” they wrote. “I check all the boxes and [then] some and you get the email that says we are no longer considering you, but the position is still open!!!”

