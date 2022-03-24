‘This is low to play with someone like this’: TikToker hits on Burger King worker, makes promise of high-paying job in video, sparking debate

A Georgia-based TikToker has drummed up controversy after posting a video showing her complimenting a Burger King employee before offering her a job. The job is not real, with the entire interaction seemingly constructed to get a positive reaction from the employee.

“Girl, I’ve been looking for somebody like you all my life. … You’re sexy as hell,” the popular TikToker, @bigmommey, says to the worker. “Look, I just opened up a strip club in Atlanta, right? And we’re looking for big girl models, dancers. [We’ll] pay you $200 an hour. You interested?”

The worker confirms she is interested.

The video was posted on March 12 and currently has over 5 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bigmommey/video/7074383756072717614/

While some of @bigmommey’s content features her lip-syncing to popular sounds or making short comedy videos, the content that appears to garner the most attention are videos like the one featured above.

Scrolling through the account, which boasts nearly 200,000 followers, one can find multiple instances of her complimenting or openly flirting with drive-thru employees, security guards, and other seemingly random passersby. In a majority of cases, this seems to be received positively by the target of her affection.

Typically, a video begins with her getting the attention of a stranger, only to then hit them with compliment after compliment.

This is not consistent across all videos. In one notable example, @bigmommey compliments a service worker, then claims the service worker must have a “nice looking momma and daddy,” then offers the worker her phone number on the condition that she give it to her parents.

However, some have accused the TikToker of going too far in a recent video, with many accusing @bigmommey of playing with the featured woman’s emotions for clout.

“This is sad and wrong,” a user wrote.

“Don’t take advantage of the poor woman,” added another. “She wants to earn a living and you’ve just embarrassed her. She’s a kind soul.”

@bigmommey told the Daily Dot that her videos aren’t intended to be cruel. She said she makes videos “to make people happy,” even keeping in touch with some of the people featured in case they want to make videos with her again.

“I explain [the concept] to them after the video, and I always tell them that it’s for TikTok,” she shared. “I exchange numbers with people who are interested in doing more TikToks with me.”

As far as the controversial video is concerned, @bigmommey says that, no, she does not actually have a strip club in need of dancers. In fact, she said the video was actually fake.

“This video was staged and actually her idea,” she said. “I was at Burger King and the lady in the video recognized me from TikTok. She asked if I’d do a video with her.”

When asked if most of her videos are staged, @bigmommey says that only some are pre-planned.

“Most of my videos are not staged,” she said. “But all of the videos with my husband and children are.”

Regardless of whether or not the videos are staged, many users agreed that the woman featured in the video deserves a little love for her role in the TikTok.

“Now you owe her dinner — it’s only right,” one said.

Today’s top stories