‘From now on, I will make sure I tell them don’t cut it’: Pizza maker shares a sneaky hack that customers didn’t realize could happen to their pizzas

A pizza shop employee shared a hack that could end up depriving customers of parts of the pizzas they paid for.

Pizza Jay Ryan put up the video on Thursday, getting more than 2.2 million views as of Monday morning.

It features the “Bad Girls Club” music playing with a voice saying variations on “How will they know?” to set the scene. It then shows the creator cutting a pizza—with a catch.

He cuts a middle strip out of the pizza, takes it out, merges the two remaining halves, and cuts it in slices, so it looks like a regular pizza and not a deceptively doctored one.

“Now I need to find an honest pizzeria,” one commenter said.

Another argued, echoing another commenter with a similar observation, “You order 14″ you get 14″. they made it too big, you don’t get that part.”

Someone else suggested that it’s actually a surcharge for getting the pizza delivered to you, saying, “It’s called the ‘drivers slice.'”

Another commenter responded to that, saying, “Called stealing.”

Several were wary of cutting a pizza as a result. One said, “From now on, I will make sure I tell them don’t cut it,” while another simply said, “I don’t want mine cut now.”

Someone else advised, “Never have it cut anyway, the cheese won’t spill onto the cardboard or the slices [won’t] slide around.”

“I’m measuring from now on,” said one, telling the world they’ll make sure a 12-inch pizza ordered really ends up 12 inches across.

One made it personal, saying, “That’s the reason I’m not gonna go to that place anymore.”

According to the creator’s bio, that place might be Brooklyn Joe’s in Punta Gorda, Florida. Though the website is wrong in the bio, a similar website tracks to that restaurant, and another video on the pizza-heavy account shows a wall with Brooklyn Joe’s painted on it.

That’s not the first time such a hack has shown up on TikTok, though. Creator Flourboy (@flourb0y) made a similar video back in June, getting him coverage from the likes of the Mirror, which called him “one sneaky pizza chef” who “shared a sneaky little hack.”

The article also pointed out that “this hack was first made known to the world by Richard, in The Amazing World of Gumball, a show which came out back in 2012.” Commenters on Pizza Jay Ryan’s video also gave a hat tip to Gumball.

