‘$7 for that is wild’: Papa Johns worker shares how to make the Oreo bites

There’s a common TikTok trend in which workers from popular restaurants show how their food is made.

Sometimes, these videos are met with praise. For example, one user revealed that Burger King really does flame grill its burgers. Another shared what he claimed was the secret recipe for Big Mac sauce.

However, reception for these reveals isn’t always so positive. When a user shared how Taco Bell prepares its beans, internet users largely reacted in disgust—and when a Jack in the Box worker demonstrated how the chain makes its tacos, users called out numerous perceived health issues with the display.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after showing how a chain restaurant’s product is made. This time, it’s Papa Johns’ OREO® Cookie Papa Bites.

In a video with over 520,000 views, TikTok user Bartoli (@bartoli) shows how the Oreo Bites are made.

First, “Papadia” dough is rolled out onto a flat surface. From there, Bartoli layers the dough with “Philadelphia cheesecake spread” before sprinkling on some Oreo crumble. After that, Bartoli rolls up the whole concoction before slicing it into bite-sized pieces. Following a quick bake, Bartoli covers the bites in a drizzle and adds a side of icing.

“Add any side such as bites, wings (boneless), deserts, etc for ONLY 7$,” he writes in the caption.

At first, some users were unimpressed by the recipe.

“$7 for that is wild,” wrote a user.

“Would be way better with some kind of pastry dough,” added another. “The pizza dough ruins it.”

“I love papa johns, but there’s no shot those are good,” shared a third.

“Just ate and got a stomach ache watching this,” wrote an additional TikToker.

However, others claimed that they loved the dish.

“Those look amazing,” declared a user. “I would so pay for those.”

“Always wanted to try these,” stated another. “I think I will now.”

This isn’t the first Papa Johns reveal to go viral. Back in November of last year, a user on TikTok contrasted how Domino’s makes its sauce to how sauce is made at her Papa Johns location. The video was a success, earning praise in the comments from both the chain and Papa John himself.

For his part, Bartoli says he’s a fan of the Oreo Bites. In a comment, he simply wrote, “They’re great!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Papa Johns via email and Bartoli via TikTok direct message.