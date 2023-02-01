‘I don’t know why, but I’m so surprised by this’: Burger King employee reveals how Whopper patties are cooked

In the great war between fast-food chains, Burger King has always claimed to have an edge in terms of burger cooking technology.

As the company says on its website, “At Burger King, we have been flame-grilling since the day we started in 1954. That’s right since day one. We only use real fire to give you the beef patty you deserve.”

Even though Burger King may proudly claim that its burgers are “flame-grilled,” some customers may not know what that actually means—or doubt that the restaurant does it altogether.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral for claiming that, yes, the burgers really are flame-grilled and showing TikTokers what the process looks like.

In a video with over 7.4 million views, TikTok user Nick (@nickjett) shows the flame broiling process.

In summary, patties are moved across a conveyor belt where they are cooked by flames. When the patty is done cooking, it drops into a tray so that it can be assembled into a burger.

Commenters were surprised that Burger King actually lived up to its claim.

“Didn’t know they were actually flame grilled,” a user wrote.

“Oh my gosh it really flame broiled,” another echoed.

“I don’t know why, but I’m so surprised by this,” a third shared. “I work at McDonald’s and we cook on the grill.”

That said, many users were dismayed by the apparent lack of cleanliness shown in the video.

“Taste so good but this looks like slop falling down a slide,” a commenter noted.

“No more whoppers for me,” a second added.

“This actually looks clean compared to the BK in my town,” a further TikToker claimed.

Additional users questioned how they could have had the Burger King experiences they’ve had if this is really the cooking process.

“Meanwhile my burger be room temperature every time I get Burger King,” a user alleged.

“My Burger King around here just takes them straight out the freezer and puts them on a burger,” a TikToker joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Burger King via email and Nick via TikTok comment.