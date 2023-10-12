‘Times are tough’: Olive Garden customers fill Ziploc bags, Tupperware with 5 servings of never-ending pasta

Another day, another episode of Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta trend. This time, a woman revealed how she took advantage of the promotion by filling Ziploc bags and Tupperware with pasta to take home.

TikTok user Ayline Cruz (@aylinecruz1999) uploaded a video of her outing on Tuesday. In it, she unveiled the empty Tupperware and Ziploc bags in her purse. Then, the video shifted to her and her friends ordering the never-ending pasta. From there, they filled the containers with pasta and showed the empty plates on the table.

“Times are tough,” Cruz wrote in the on-screen caption. The women then showed off their haul, revealing that each had a Ziploc or Tupperware container in their purse, along with three Olive Garden to-go bags that sat on an outdoor bench in front of them.

In the caption, Cruz added that she “Paid $13.99 for 5 servings worth of fettuccine alfredo.”

The Daily Dot contacted Cruz via TikTok comment and Olive Garden via email for more information. The video racked up over 528,000 views. In the comments section, viewers noted alternative methods Cruz could’ve used to take home the pasta.

“They give you containers if you ask,” one viewer wrote.

“You know you can ask for to-go containers, after [you’re] done say you want 3 more but put them to go. It’s allowed,” a second echoed.

However, other commenters shared that they stick with Cruz’s strategy.

“I do this and my bf thinks it’s too extra and then I see him eating it later that day,” one user revealed.

“I do this at the Brazilian steak house!” a second said. “Lol I only have 20% of my stomach I can’t eat $60 worth of meat so I take it in my Tupperware hahahah.”

“I been doing this… the amount of ziplock bags i have in my purse is crazy.. but you gotta let em cool off .. but the reheat pretty well,” a third stated.

Cruz isn’t the only Olive Garden customer to go viral for this tactic. TikTok user Wumi says she “finessed” a week’s worth of pasta after sneaking out with 10 bowls. Another content creator said she sneaked out 11 bowls and even shared a tutorial on how she did it. Other TikTokers have also been documenting their experiences with the pasta deal and whether it was positive or negative.