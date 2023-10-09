Olive Garden customer ‘finesses’ week’s worth of meals with the all-you-can-eat pasta deal

After a several-year hiatus, Olive Garden’s famous Never Ending Pasta Bowl is back and people are already taking advantage of its bounty. Sometimes almost to a fault.

That’s what one pair of friends documented in a TikTok posted two days ago when they were able to get a week’s worth of meals from one never-ending order.

The special, which Olive Garden advertises as “never-ending servings of pasta, sauces, and toppings,” served “with our never-ending first course of soup or salad and breadsticks,” made its comeback on September 25. It’s available until November 19—just in time to let customers slim down enough for Thanksgiving.

TikToker Wumi (@wumi_10) recently posted a video claiming she made it out of the restaurant with 10 entire bowls of pasta to eat later.

In her clip, she recorded the meal’s final moments in which her friend and collaborator proudly displayed their lengthy meal receipt. “I’m gonna tell my kids this was The Last Supper,” her dining companion laughed.

“When you finesse a week’s worth of meals at Olive Garden’s all-you-can-eat pasta, ” Wumi writes in the video’s text overlay.

Given that the deal only costs $13.99 per person, managing to get out of the restaurant with 10 extra helpings of pasta is fairly impressive—if not exactly legal as the pasta is not supposed to be taken out as leftovers.

The video garnered 417,200 views as of publication, with a number of viewers applauding the TikToker.

“OMG I hope y’all tipped good,” one person wrote in the comments.

Wumi responded that they did tip and included a shout-out to her Olive Garden server in the video’s caption, writing, “BIG S/O to our waiter! She was a real one fr.”

“That receipt has to get framed and put on the mantle,” another viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wumi via TikTok and to Olive Garden via email for further information.