‘PLEASE tip well for never ending pasta’: Olive Garden customers says each plate of pasta cost them $3.50 with never-ending deal

Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta deal is back.

The deal starts at 13.99 per person and includes, well, unlimited pasta. Customers who dine in are able to choose from four different pasta types—fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair, and rigatoni—and five different sauces—Alfredo, marinara, meat sauce, creamy mushroom, and five cheese marinara. Customers can also choose to add an additional topping, like crispy chicken frittata, meatballs, or Italian sausage, to their dishes but will have to fork over a bit more to do so. And they have the option to switch up their order every time they get a new plate. The deal also comes with unlimited salad and breadsticks, for those customers who only go to Olive Garden for the infamous breadsticks.

The deal gets better the more plates one is able to get through. For example, TikToker Zayden (@zay.denhagia) and his husband were able to make it through three dishes each in the restaurant and take home another one. So, according to their math, that’s $3.50 per plate of pasta. They documented their experience enjoying the never-ending deal in a TikTok that’s collected a whopping 2 million views so far.

“This year they are encouraging/allowing a take home portion as well,” Zayden said via text overlay of the video, which showed all the couple’s dine-in plates and ended with a bag full of to-go food.

“We didn’t eat all day jus for this,” Zayden continued. “We had 3 dishes each + our waitress gave us 8 breadsticks to take home. … Definitely worth it ! (try the mini shells, for the kids meals, it is a GAME CHANGER).”

Zayden also said that the couple don’t usually go to Olive Garden since it can get “pricey” and for health concerns.

In the caption of the post, Zayden reminded viewers to “tip well” if they decide to go to Olive Garden and that their bills will probably be under $30. “But you probably [will be] there for awhile,” Zayden said, clearly speaking from experience.

Zayden told the Daily Dot just how long the couple was at the restaurant, which is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “It took two of us about an hour and a half to finish our meal! Our server was super attentive & helpful but unfortunately the restaurant ran out of Alfredo for a little bit and had to thaw some more which delayed it a little bit!” he said via TikTok direct message.

Zayden and his husband would “absolutely” return to Olive Garden for the deal.

“Although in this economy saving money is essential, the deal does require an immense level of work from your server(s) and crew so it’s important to be compassionate and take care of your server!” he added.

Olive Garden servers echoed that sentiment in the comments of his video.

“I work as a Oliver garden server if you get anything unlimited pls tips us well,” TikToker @starman2003 said.

“Yesss if you tip good we don’t care how much or whatever requests you have !!!!!just compensate!!!!!” @user94737362647 emphasized.

A third server called it the “scariest time of the year.” “I quit just in time,” another said.

The deal returned on Sept. 25 and is slated to last for eight weeks