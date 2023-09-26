‘So you just get soup and breadsticks’: Olive Garden customers say they found out their location didn’t have never-ending pasta only after being seated

An Olive Garden customer expecting a bounty of never-ending pasta instead found disappointment—with the never-ending pasta ending before it even started.

The TikTok chronicling the misunderstanding came from creator Bebis Webis (@__toomuchcake__), who expected to get never-ending pasta at an Olive Garden location, only to find that particular location wasn’t serving it when they arrived.

In the video, a man sadly eats Olive Garden soup while an on-screen caption tells the story.

“When the never-ending pasta deal is back at everybody’s Olive Garden except for yours but you don’t find out until you already sat down and the server is waiting for you to order so you just get soup and breadsticks,” it reads.

The video, posted Sunday, got more than 846,000 views and may soon have a follow-up. In the caption, the TikToker noted, “We checked the website afterwards and found out it literally comes back at our location TOMORROW! Guess we gotta go back tomorrow for round 2.”

According to Olive Garden’s website, the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl deal has returned for a limited time, but prices and availability vary by location. The dine-in-only deal starts at $13.99 for “never-ending servings of pasta, sauces and toppings, all with our never-ending first course of soup or salad and breadsticks.” The website does not specify the promotion’s start or end dates.

Commenters on Webis’ video indicated that some lucky Olive Garden customers might have had early access to the deal.

“I work at an Olive Garden and they should have the Never Ending pasta bowls definitely starting Mon. Last week was for every1 with the newsletter,” someone shared.

Another apparently in the know said, “If you’re a rewards member, you get it early.”

“NEPB launches Sept 25th and is ongoing for two months,” someone else added.

The news of the Olive Garden all-you-can-eat special got at least one commenter wondering how they fare with such a task.

“How do people actually do it tho?” that person asked. “Me and two other friends tried we couldn’t even get past the first bowl. They give you so much!”

Someone else counseled, “Order more and just ask for a box after, even if you don’t eat it there it’s ok.”

Another opined, “Honestly I’m only there for the soup and breadsticks.”

“I can’t lie,” declared Webis, “it still hit.”

The Daily Dot contacted the creator via TikTok comment and Olive Garden via email.