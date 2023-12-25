“The way that would ‘accidentally’ get broken so fast”: Almond mom places pig that ‘oinks’ in snack cabinet

One mom has a novel way of ensuring her children do not raid her snack cabinet and it is stirring controversy online.

In a viral TikTok video with over 10.2 million views and 1.6 million likes, user Flavia (@flafalafels) showed viewers her mom’s “Diet Piggy,” a pink toy pig that oinks.

The toy specifically makes noise when the snack cabinet’s door is opened.

“He makes noise when u open the snacks cabinet,” the TikToker wrote in the clip’s description.

The toy was apparently placed there on purpose by her mom, who takes healthy eating very seriously.

“POV: home for xmas with my almond mom,” text overlaid on the clip read.

“Almond mom” is a term that negatively describes a person who insufficiently feeds their family, leaving them uncared for and malnourished. However, many often jokingly use it to describe parents who are obsessed with nutrition and tend to be hyper vigilant about what their children eat.

In the comments section, users had plenty to say about the short video. It racked up over 13,600 comments.

“This made me really sad 💔,” user Celine McGuire commented.

“Everyone in the comments saying ‘I need this’ is breaking my heart,” another user added.

“The way that would ‘accidentally’ get broken so fast,” user @zaneyishere wrote.

Other commenters have had similar experiences with their own mothers.

“My mom is an almond mom and she used to locked cabinet and even the fridge,” one user said.

“My mom is an almond mom and we have an ingredient household,” user Iholliegram wrote.

An “ingredient household” is one where there is no pre-made or ready-to-eat food. These households only have ingredients which can be used to make larger meals. Essentially, in these households there are no snacks.

This is not the first time a TikToker created viral content that exposed the lengths to which their goes to ensure her children make healthy eating decisions. In another video, user Gracie (@gracieanneb) showed that her mother’s pantry included chips with electric clips secured to them. The clips oinked whenever removed from snack bags.

The Daily Dot reached out to Flavia for comment via TikTok comment.