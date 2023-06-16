‘This is so genuinely sad’: Woman says her ‘almond mom’ uses chip clips that oink to shame snackers

A TikToker who says she has an “almond mom” showed that her mother’s pantry includes chips with electric clips meant to shame snackers. A clip in the shape of a pig oinks whenever someone removes it from a bag.

On Tuesday, the user Gracie (@gracieanneb) shared her experience in a viral video that by Friday had garnered over 1.2 million views and over 1,500 comments.

The phrase “almond mom,” is used to describe a mother who imparts their unhealthy obsession with diet culture onto their children.

Yolanda Hadid kickstarted the phrase when a 2014 clip resurfaced of her telling her then-teenage daughter, Gigi Hadid, to “have a couple of almonds and chew them really well” in response to Gigi saying that she felt “really weak.”

Several years later, the controversial clip ignited fury amongst those who are adamant against perpetuating diet culture. On Tiktok, the hashtag #almondmom took on a life of its own with thousands of young people sharing their stories of what it’s like to have a so-called almond mom.

Gracie’s video starts with her saying, “Tell me you have an almond mom without telling me you have an almond mom. I’ll go first.”

The clip then cuts to show the party-size bag of corn chips and the oinking pig clip attached to the top.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gracie via TikTok comment.

In the comments, the majority of people were outraged that a mother would purposely buy an item intended to shame snackers.

“This is actually insane omg,” wrote a user whose comment was liked more than 39,500 times. “Hurt people hurt people,” insisted another.

“That is FOUL,” a third commented.

Several users even apologized to Gracie that she had this experience with her parent.

Not everyone was offended by the clip, though. Those who didn’t take it too seriously made light of the situation by poking fun at the oinking.

“It’s 3 in the morning. Dead silent. All of a sudden, ‘oink. Oink oink,’” this user wrote.

Another wrote, “Thats so funny tho.”

And then there were those who actually found the clip cute.

“Why do i want one like her little snort is lowkey so cute,” one user said. “I ignored the pig insult and was like ooohh cute,” another shared.

The conversation took a turn when some users in the comments recognized the clip due to their mothers owning the same one.

“I never registered that it was weird that my mom had one of these,” this user wrote.

Another was left reconsidering her mom’s intentions: “My mom got me that exact clip because I love pigs, but now I’m questioning everything,” they wrote.