‘I guarantee you won’t find the feature on a brand-new car’: Dealership salesman says the 2024 Nissan Murano is the last new car with this feature. Is it really going away?

Cars have undergone countless innovations over the years, but according to one viral video, the 2024 Nissan Murano is extra special. Puyallup Nissan (@pullayupnissan) is a car dealership specializing in cars that are, you guessed it, Nissans. According to the account’s bio, the dealership has been operating since 1975, and given the TikTok account has 178,000 followers, it’s fair to say that this business is keeping up with the times.

Featured Video

In one of the account’s most recent videos, which has amassed 17,000 views, a Puyallup employee gave viewers a good look at the latest Nissan Murano. As he filmed the car, the employee said it has “a feature that no car in 2024 has.” He then went on to add that “a lot of people still like this feature,” but before revealing what it is, he invited viewers to take a closer look at the car. The TikToker highlighted features such as its wheels, tires, heated leather seats, and the fact that it has a V6 engine.

What is this car’s unique feature?

The most interesting facet of the car was inside, as the TikToker pointed out the vehicle’s CD player. “You cannot get a CD player in any car, maybe aftermarket,” he added. “It’s not an add-on, nothing. It’s kind of cool because some people say the quality of CD is much better than Bluetooth audio or corded audio. And CDs are still readily available. You could find them for your favorite artists.”

Advertisement

“The Murano [has] been one of the most successful Nissan vehicles in the last 20 years,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first time @pullayup has gone viral. The dealership previously made waves on TikTok after a customer traded in two Toyotas for a 2024 Nissan Armada.

“They upgraded to one of my all-time favorite Nissans of all time,” the creator said. “This car is so nice, and it’s even going to be nicer next year with the new body style change.”

Viewers respond

In the comments section, viewers widely disagreed with the TikToker’s claim that the Nissan Murano was the only recent car that had a CD player and that this feature would be going away anytime soon. Commenters named a wide range of recent cars that also had CD players, including a Lexus, Infiniti Q50, Subaru, and Toyota Hilux, among others.

Advertisement

“Subaru’s still come with them on the touring trims, optional on the rest,” one viewer said.

“My [20]24 lexus is still has the cd player,” another wrote.

Is the Puyallup worker right?

According to an August 2024 KXAN Austin article, the worker is right that “This feature is gradually becoming more of a thing of the past as music consumption habits have changed.”

Advertisement

However, it’s not completely unavailable, as he made it seem. The article notes, “According to Forbes, citing research from IHS Automotive, 46% of cars sold in the United States didn’t have a built-in CD player by 2021,” meaning more than half of cars still had the feature.

The Daily Dot reached out to Puyallup Nissan via website contact form and TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.