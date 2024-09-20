‘I just had a customer get out their 24 Rogue and into a 24 RAV4’: Dealership says someone traded in 2 Toyotas for a Nissan

Toyotas are generally regarded as very reliable cars. In fact, many mechanics list vehicles from the manufacturer among the list of those they would recommend most strongly.

However, that doesn’t mean that issues with the cars are nonexistent. One user sparked discussion after pointing out an issue with the new GR Corollas; another pointed out a potential security issue with the vehicles.

Of course, many car decisions are down to personal preference rather than any practical consideration. Still, viewers were surprised when this Nissan dealer claimed that someone traded two Toyota vehicles for a new Nissan.

Why did this driver swap 2 Toyotas for a Nissan?

In a series of two videos, TikTok user @puyallupnissan claims that someone traded in 2 Toyota vehicles in exchange for a 2024 Nissan Armada.

The first car was a 2023 RAV4. While the car is a popular choice, the TikToker notes that this version is not a hybrid, lacks a sunroof, and has seats that are composed of fake leather. There’s also a small dent on the passenger side door.

That said, the car only has around 36,000 miles on it, which, while low, is “just outside the manufacturer warranty,” notes the TikToker.

The second car is a 2013 Toyota Venza. While the car also appears to be in good condition, it has 147,000 miles, and the dealer notes that it has been repainted, which he says is rare for newer vehicles.

In the place of these two vehicles, the TikToker states that the buyer opted for a 2024 Nissan Armada.

“They upgraded to one of my all time favorite Nissans, of all time,” the TikToker says. “This car is so nice, and it’s even going to be nicer next year with the new body style change.”

In the comments section, users said that they weren’t entirely certain that the buyer had made the right decision, even though they generally liked the new Nissan Armada.

“That’s insane what were they thinking… and at only 36K,” said a user. “Maybe they couldn’t afford it.”

“From a Toyota to a Nissan ur joking right lol,” added another.

“Upgrading and Nissan do not belong in the same sentence, especially coming from a Toyota,” stated a third.

