‘I can’t afford McDonald’s anymore’: Customers slam McDonald’s prices after paying almost $25 for 3 items

With global inflation peaking at 6.8%, consumers are feeling the pinch in their wallets. A McDonald’s customer demonstrated this in a viral video, revealing that she spent nearly $25 on three items.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Laura (@lauraxbug), who asked in the text overlay, “What is going on with McDonald’s prices” followed by a skull emoji. While sitting in her car, she zoomed in on her order on the drive-thru screen. Two large fries were $9.20, a large Coke was $4.95, and two slices of banana bread were $9.30, bringing the grand total to $23.45.

The content creator reiterated her shock in the caption: “Almost $25 for fries, coke and banana bread from Maccas??? Almost $8 for a small iced coffee.. since when did Maccas become a luxury feed.”

Laura appears to have ordered at a McDonald’s in Australia, given the availability of banana bread on the menu and her reference to the restaurant as “Maccas.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Laura via TikTok comment. The video racked up over 858,000 views, and commenters related to Laura’s shock.

“Same in the US, I rarely eat fast food now, it’s cheaper to go to a sit down restaurant and get take out!” one viewer commented.

“I can’t afford McDonald’s anymore. It’s a shame,” a second concurred.

In addition, others criticized the company for raising its prices.

“They will say it’s inflation but it’s price gauging at its best,” one viewer stated.

“They’re also consistently lowering their quality,” a second noted.

How much have McDonald’s prices risen? According to The New York Post, prices have increased by 10% and are expected to keep climbing. “Like other restaurant chains, McDonald’s has said that the price increases were meant to offset inflation and higher costs for food and commodities,” Eat This, Not That! reports.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on content creators who’ve called out the fast food giant for its high prices. Popular content creator Kevin Fredericks lamented the loss of the value menu, which a former McDonald’s corporate chef agrees has become virtually nonexistent. Additionally, a Connecticut-based customer revealed that a Big Mac combo cost them $16.89.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a spokesperson for McDonald’s Australia had the following statement regarding the chain’s prices:

“We’re committed to our ‘Value means more at Macca’s’ promise, which not only includes great everyday pricing but also providing great customer service, 24/7 convenience and focusing on year-round offers like our family bundles.

Customers can also get great value at McDonald’s through My Macca’s Rewards and our year-round Loose Change Menu. From 1 to 30 November, Aussies can enjoy a range of discounts and value deals with 30 Days 30 Deals, available exclusively via the MyMacca’s app.

Like all businesses we are operating in a higher-cost environment, which does impact the cost of running great restaurants in communities across Australia. We will always work hard to provide our customers with great value.

As individual businesses, McDonald’s prices are set at a restaurant level.”