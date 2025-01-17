CEO of AI music platform claims ‘it’s not enjoyable to make music now’—and musicians have thoughts

A statement by Suno founder Mikey Shulman claiming that people don’t enjoy making music has musicians dropping diss tracks in droves. During a podcast interview, the tech entrepreneur defended the Suno software, which allows anyone to create AI-generated songs with simple prompts, by saying that the old methods take time and practice.

While there are still plenty of AI enthusiasts out there, responses to Shulman’s opinions about the creation process skewed overwhelmingly negative.

What did Suno founder Mikey Shulman say?

In an interview with “20VC with Harry Stebbings” posted to YouTube on Jan. 10, Shulman explained that he and the other founders of Suno sought to make music creation accessible to a billion people rather than making it somewhat easier for fewer. His justification for this came across as less than positive.

“It’s not really enjoyable to make music now,” he declared. “It takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of practice, you have to get really good at an instrument or really good at a piece of production software. I think the majority of people don’t enjoy the majority of time they spend making music.”

Stebbings attempted to compare the creative process to running, pointing out that it might not be enjoyable at first, but once people build up the related muscles, they tend to love it. Shulman countered that most people stop running before this happens.

Who is Mikey Shulman?

Mikey Shulman founded Suno along with Georg Kucsko, Martin Camacho, and Keenan Freyberg. They released the program on Dec. 20, 2023 and followed up with a mobile app on July 1, 2024.

According to his LinkedIn account, Shulman is also a lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and the former Head of Machine Learning at Kensho Technologies. He earned his PhD in philosophy with a focus on physics from Harvard.

20VC states that he raised $125 million for Suno from sources like Lightspeed, Founder Collective, and tech investors Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross.

His X profile currently reads, “Aspiring mediocre athlete. Former mediocre musician.”

‘These AI bros are getting old’

AI generation programs have already come under fire when it concerns visual art and writing, and the complaints are no different with music. The prevailing attitude from AI companies and their defenders is that the technology is a good thing because it allows anyone and everyone to make art, and how could that be bad?

Opponents, however, feel that the process of gaining the skills necessary to make art in the traditional manner is the point. It’s about the journey, not the destination.

“Currently working on a song I’ve paused working on for two weeks just to spite this fucking guy,” writes X user @Dimitri_Lecerf. “The struggle to make art is what makes it art, and what makes it worth being shared. Not stolen. Shared.”

Shulman’s added insistence that most people don’t enjoy the creative process is fueling additional anger from creatives who strongly disagree. Many of them find this process highly enjoyable and wouldn’t make art at all if they didn’t.

Even those who may not consider themselves to be artists are taking issue with AI tech bros pushing the idea that expending more than the minimum amount of effort necessary to create something new is undesirable.

“It makes me feel insane that the idea underpinning every pitch for AI is that we all hate everything we do,” says @TheTumboy. “We don’t just hate our jobs, but we hate our hobbies, we hate talking to other people, we hate expending any kind of effort. It’s so nasty.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mikey Shulman for comment via LinkedIn.

