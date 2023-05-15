‘U getting fired’: Viewers divided over McDonald’s worker’s solution for dealing with ‘rude’ customers

A McDonald’s employee recorded himself throwing condiments at a “rude” customer in a viral TikTok that has accrued over 110,000 views as of Monday morning.

His post seems to have divided viewers who replied to his clip in the comments section. Some believed his actions were justified given their own run-ins with rude shoppers, while others thought that it was a one-way ticket to him being out of a job.

Khi (@1khi.b) records himself in the video bringing a number of different sauces to a McDonald’s customer. The video begins on his face before the lens is flipped to show him with the condiments in hand. “This what you wanted?” he asks a woman behind the counter.

“Yes,” she says before he tosses the condiments at her. He writes in a text overlay of the clip, “POV: how to deal w rude customers in McDonald’s pt.1,” while also penning in a caption for the video, “Hate it here.”

Some viewers were shocked that Khi would treat a customer in such a manner, with one person writing, “U getting fired,” which was a sentiment someone else echoed by commenting, “How to get fired.”

Another TikToker penned, “This is why you will be working fast food forever.”

However, several users appeared to agree with Khi’s treatment of the customer, stating that they wish they could treat disrespectful customers in a similar manner.

“LMFAOOOOOOOOO that was so mean do it again,” one person remarked. Another said, “Some customers need a taste of their own medicine.”

One said that people who were shocked at his treatment of the Mickey D’s patron probably have never worked in the fast-food service industry.

“Some of these people ina comments clearly ain had to work fast food,” they shared.

There was another TikTok user who admired Khi’s actions, sharing, “u brave for doing what we all wish we could do.”

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of increasingly rude customer behavior were believed to be a contributing factor to the labor shortage experienced by many business owners. Insider wrote, “But surveys suggest another group shoulders some of the blame: consumers who have treated workers poorly and led some of them to quit their retail jobs and refuse to return to the industry.”

There are several pieces published online that include helpful tips for food service workers on the best ways for them to handle “rude customers in fast-food” restaurants. Slate also published an article filled with testimonials by employees from various service industries delineating their awful experiences in dealing with disrespectful customers. The Daily Dot has also covered other McDonald’s workers’ own tips for dealing with rude customers.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Khi via TikTok comment.