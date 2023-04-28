‘Ong I used to charge them for sauce if they had an attitude’: McDonald’s worker shares how she rings up rude customers’ orders

A McDonald’s employee’s video claiming to ring up customers for individual items instead of combination orders when they’ve been rude is resonating with viewers on TikTok.

Posted by user Fara (@wh0re444fara), the video has drawn more than 747,000 views as of Friday.

“When I ring up 2 ten pc nuggets, 2 medium fries, and 2 drinks instead of 2 #5 combos bc [somebody] decided to be rude,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Fara is known on the platform for sharing information about her work as an employee of the golden arches, having previously shared a warning to customers that they would not be able to get more than five prepackaged Big Mac sauces. She also shared a video in which she believed she was calling out customers for using the mobile ordering system to label themselves “valued customer.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Fara via TikTok direct message, as well as to McDonald’s via email regarding the video.

Several viewers related to Fara’s video, reminiscing on their own ways of handling rude customers.

“You ever got the mfr who DOESN’T WANT A MEAL! Only a sandwich, fry, and drink,” one commenter wrote. “Then they ask why it’s so expensive after you told them the meal was.”

“Love when they yell ‘I don’t wanna a combo just give it to me like I ordered!'” another user said. “Like that’s the only time the customer is right, give em wat they want.”

“Me: ‘ok do you want the combo?'” one viewer wrote. “Them: ‘no, I just want a burger, fries, and a medium Dr Pepper’ Me: ‘ok!!!?!??’. We call that stupidity tax.”