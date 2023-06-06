‘Breaks are literally 15-30 mins, y’all can handle 30mins w/o me!!’: Viewers praise McDonald’s worker who lets co-workers ‘struggle’ while he’s on break

A McDonald’s worker went viral on TikTok after posting his reaction to being asked to cut his break short.

The video was uploaded by Mario Scott (@cactusmvrkss), who frequently posts amusing commentary about his time working as a McDonald’s employee. As of Monday evening, his video had over 1.8 million views.

“I know you’re on break but we’re really struggling,” Scott wrote via text overlay. The news about a supposed rush, however, didn’t appear to bother Scott—who reclined in his booth and leisurely took a bite of a McNugget.

According to federal law, workplaces aren’t required to allot paid breaks for their employees to eat meals. Still, many states have laws in place that entitle workers to meal breaks, rest breaks, or both.

But meal breaks for McDonald’s employees are not paid, according to various reports. That said, employees at the fast food chain are entitled to 30-minute meal breaks if they’ve worked for more than 3.5 hours. Moreover, workers are also entitled to 10-minute rest breaks if they’ve worked for more than four hours.

As a result, many viewers agreed that break time at McDonald’s is sacred and should not be interrupted.

“Breaks are literally 15-30 mins, y’all can handle 30 mins w/o me!!” one user said.

“I’ll watch them struggle for entertainment,” another quipped.

“Frl I ain’t coming off my break like y’all don’t even pay me for my break,” a third viewer added.

