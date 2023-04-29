‘That sh*t makes my BLOOD BOIL’: McDonald’s worker blasts customers who rush drive-thru workers to take their orders

A McDonald’s worker went to TikTok to add to the growing narrative about customers who needlessly rush drive-thru workers, only to be hesitant once they get the workers’ attention.

The video comes from creator Mario Scott, drawing more than 1.2 million views as of Saturday. In it, Scott’s at McDonald’s on the headset working the drive-thru line, with a customer saying, “Helloooooo, helloooooo?”

Scott answers, “May I help you?”

The customer then says, “One sec,” leading Scott to exaggeratedly take off his headset and bang it against the counter several times.

In an accompanying caption, the creator remarks, “Thats shit makes my BLOOD BOIL , u did al that just to say one sec mf.”

That led commenters—including fellow fast-food workers—to weigh in.

“Noo what about when you ask them to order twice then they yell ‘hElLoOO,’ like you ain’t greet them already,” one observed.

“And they take like 4 minutes just to get 3 things,” complained another.

“Omg bro, then they take like 10 minutes just for 1 item,” someone else added.

Another commenter observed, “Or my favorite is when you ask more than once ‘what can I get for you’ and it’s radio silence.”

That led someone to respond, “Literally happened so many times today I almost lost it.”

Another chimed in with, “They ain’t even roll down the window yet.”

One commenter revealed a strategy for some instant revenge. “I used to make them wait longer if they did that. ‘Cause why are you screaming in my ear?” they wrote.

One customer sympathized with the plight of the drive-thru worker, noting, “I pulled up to a DQ that was busy and they took 6 minutes to talk but I waited, I understand as an ex drive-thru worker.”

Though Scott is a prolific TikToker who has appeared in Daily Dot stories before, blasting customers for requesting their orders be “fresh” back in March, and dealing with the “change battery” message on a McDonald’s headset last week, drive-thru etiquette is hardly new territory for TikTokers.

In October 2022, a creator went on the platform to complain about people who say hello “one millisecond” after approaching the drive-thru mic, and in January, another TikToker revealed that she waits five seconds for each hello spoken by an impatient customer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.