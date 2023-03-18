McDonald's employee dancing with caption 'I knew the McDonald's I work at was ghetto when the manager cut the lights off at night to make it seem like we close' (l) McDonald's building with signs at night (c) McDonald's employee dancing with caption 'I knew the McDonald's I work at was ghetto when the manager cut the lights off at night to make it seem like we close' (r)

Weerachai chandang/Shutterstock @beautyofliyah/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Mine used to tell customers the computer was down’: McDonald’s worker says her manager would ‘cut the lights off’ to make it seem like store was closed when it wasn’t

'Nah we would purposely turn the systems off.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Trending

Posted on Mar 18, 2023

TikTokers are sharing how their customer-facing workplaces manipulated conditions inside their stores to do less work after an alleged McDonald’s worker shared how the location she worked at “cut the lights off at night to make it seem like” it was closed.

TikToker Liyah @beautyofliyah danced next to a POS system while in a McDonald’s shirt and headset as the text overlay on the video read: “I knew the McDonald’s I work at was ghetto when the manager cut the lights off at night to make it seem like we close.”

@beautyofliyah

♬ Good N Plenty By djsuperiorjay –

The video not only garnered over 150,000 views on the platform but a ton of discourse surrounding customer-deterrent tactics such as this. Workers shared that their workplaces did everything from lying to customers about their computers and ice cream machines being down to fibbing about what items were sold out in order to deter customers. Over at Taco Bell, an alleged manager said in a comment they would sell “only tacos after 1 am.”

Over at Starbucks, a common tactic, according to multiple TikToks, used by workers is to make items on the app sold out. A TikToker in July of 2022 alleged that restaurant workers played “male screaming sound effects” in an apparent effort to get her to leave. Such tactics may also help out workers when they are understaffed or dealing with a rush.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @beautyofliyah via Instagram direct message as well as to McDonald’s via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Mar 18, 2023, 10:45 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot. She graduated with her Bachelors in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020.

Brooke Sjoberg
 