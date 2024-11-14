‘Bro?’: McDonald’s Taylor Swift-inspired ‘Bestie Bundles’ have ‘Live Laugh Big Mac’ friendship bracelets. There’s just one problem

As Taylor Swift kicks off the Canadian leg of her Era’s tour, McDonald’s is honoring the singer-songwriter with a brand new meal.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s Canada debuted its Bestie Bundle, a Swift-sinpire meal made for two. Each bundle includes two Junior Chicken sandwiches, two small fries, two small fountain drinks, and two friendship bracelets. According to its site, the bracelets include phrases such as “Live Laugh Big Mac” and “Share fries l8r.” (There are five different bracelets for fans to collect.)

McDonald’s Canada confirmed that this special is only available “while supplies last.” But there’s just one problem with the promo: It’s only available in Canada—and American-based Swifties are peeved.

“Never in my life have I wanted to be Canadian more than today,” Brittany Giaccani (@brittany_giaccani) said in a recent video that has amassed 3,490 views. “In Canada, they are getting friendship bracelets.”

Why did McDonald’s debut the “Bestie Bundle”?

According to McDonald’s website, the bundle is meant to celebrate “friendship in all forms and the shared moments that make them special, whether it’s singing your favourite song together in the car, cheering on your favourite team in unison, or sharing laughs over your most-loved McDonald’s menu items.”

In a statement, the chief marketing officer for McDonald’s Canada said that they want to “bring friends together.”

“We invite best friends everywhere to share a meal with a little something extra to remember it by,” the spokesperson, Alyssa Buetikofer, said.

Already, a number of fans have posted to TikTok sharing what the meal and bracelets look like.

“Opening McDonald’s bestie bundle bracelets,” read the text overlay in a video posted by user @helenakelly_, which has amassed more than 1.1 million views.

Swift will perform at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23. She’ll finish the Canadian leg of her tour at BC Place in Vancouver on Dec. 6-8.

American Swifties express FOMO

The biggest catch with the Bestie Bundle is that it’s only available in Canada. Unsurprisingly, that means Swifties living in other parts of the world are upset that they’re missing out on this exclusive meal deal.

“Do I have friends in Canada? I just want them so bad,” Giaccani said in her clip.

Other users shared her sadness.

“Whyyy isn’t Missouri in Canada?” another viewer quipped.

“Wisconsin is basically canada I want my bracelet,” one woman said.

“Girl, me too,” a third viewer added. “I’m crying.”

Are the McDonald’s bundles even a good deal?

But not everyone was thrilled by McDonald’s ongoing meal deals. In another video, Ken (@odigbonews) questioned why the chain keeps rolling out cheap bundles. He didn’t mention the latest Swift promo, but called out another alleged promo that allows users to buy 20 McNuggets (spicy or regular) with a basket of fries for $10.

“What is McDonald’s planning right now, bro? This [expletive] can not be chicken… ain’t no way they’re giving all this [expletive] for $10,” Ken said.

He accused the fast food chain of “trying to make us big backs.”

There’s no recent reporting confirming that this deal is legit, though. It’s not mentioned on McDonald’s website. The chain did, however, have a similar bundle in 2016 where the same amount of food cost just $5.99.

This led some people to lament about McDonald’s rising prices.

“I remember when it was 8 dollars for that meal,” one viewer wrote.

“The other day a 10 pc was a DOLLAR?” another added.

“20 piece used to be $5 and the basket of fries ain’t ever been $5 this is not a good deal,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ken and Giaccani via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s by email.

