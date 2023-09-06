‘Now they mcbaby gotta have a salty sprite’: McDonald’s worker shows how he gets revenge on rude customers

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s worker shared how he slyly gets his revenge when a customer is rude to him.

In the clip, popular TikToker @papascolvin is seen filming inside the McDonald’s he works at by the drink station.

He looks around to see if there’s anybody nearby and then rips the top off of a salt packet. He proceeds to pour it not on fries or another salty snack but into a small cup that is allegedly filled with a customer’s Sprite.

“When the customer was rude and now they mcbaby gotta have a salty sprite,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The video has more than 1.3 million views and over 2,100 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“I be goin too far,” the caption reads.

Many of the worker’s videos are exaggerated for comedic effect, so it’s possible this is what @papascolvin wishes he could do to rude customers and not the action he takes in reality.

The TikToker has many viral videos, several of which The Daily Dot has covered. That includes a video in which viewers defended the worker for clocking out despite the team being short-staffed and another in which he showed how he cancels rude customers’ orders.

Commenters offered their reactions.

“Salty sprite is devious,” a top comment read.

“I was never bold enough to do this,” a person shared.

Others were worried about @papascolvin getting in trouble over the video.

“U should’ve done this is silence,” a viewer wrote.

“I hope they dont fire u after dis,” another added.

The McDonald’s worker’s skit is part of a larger trend of fast-food workers sharing the little ways in which they deal with the attitudes of rude customers. One Starbucks employee said they make sure to charge rude people for their non-dairy milk and other add-ons. A customer service representative said she hangs up on people who berate her.

The Daily Dot reached out to @papascolvin for comment via Instagram direct message and to McDonald’s via email.