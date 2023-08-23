‘No literally like oatmilk and coldfoam ok!!’: Starbucks barista says she charges rude customers till their $4 drink is $10

In a viral TikTok video, a Starbucks employee shared how they get back at customers who were rude to them.

Spoiler alert: It involves hitting them where it hurts most—their wallets.

In the clip, Amber (@eternalfarie) is seen working the cash register at what appears to be a Starbucks. While she starts on the video with a neutral facial expression, it quickly turns into a smug one as Amber recreates the experience of reacting and retaliating against a rude customer.

“When the customer gets rude so all the extras I didn’t charge for get put on and now their $4 drink is $10,” she says in the text overlay on the video.

In the background is the viral song “Haters Anthem” by sibling band Infinity Song. The lyrics, “I love the way it feels to be a hater,” sound in the background of Amber’s video.

This song has become the go-to sound for workers looking to share their frustrations and tactics for teaching bad customers a lesson.

The Daily Dot previously covered a video by a Chipotle worker who makes it so customers with an attitude can’t get their rewards points for their order. In another video, a server admitted to charging rude customers for the extra sodas and dressings she wouldn’t have otherwise put on their tab.

Audra’s video has nearly 90,000 views and about 40 comments as of Wednesday morning.

Several baristas shared in the comments that they do the same thing to rude customers.

“Ahahahah no literally like oatmilk and coldfoam ok!!,” a top comment read.

“Free shots and alt milks, except for the person who rubbed me the wrong way, now I suddenly know where the button is,” a person said.

“lol so real. like ill just add it in the notes if your nice but any attitude ill charge u per extra pump of syrup u want,” another wrote.

Workers from other industries also chimed in.

“I work at subway and if they ask for guac and make me mad somehow I’m charging you for it,” a commenter shared.

“Me at dominoes or I won’t put coupons on their order bc they didn’t ask and were rudeee,” another wrote.

One person summed up the workers’ experiences.

“The take away is just don’t be rude,” they pointed out.

