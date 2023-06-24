‘I am not gonna make somebody stay over’: Viewers defend McDonald’s manager for letting workers leave before they are replaced

Viewers have come to the defense of a McDonald’s manager who ensures their workers don’t have to stay later after their shift ends.

In a recent video from TikTok creator Kera (@akeriat), a partially empty McDonald’s kitchen can be seen with an audio of crickets to emphasize the lack of energy in the space. The video has garnered more than 370,000 views as of Friday.

“When your manager let everybody leave before they were replaced,” Kera captioned the video.

“Like why would do that,” Kera commented on the video, perplexed at her manager’s decision.

According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, overtime work can increase the likelihood of having an irregular schedule and working split shifts. The food website Mashed reported that McDonald’s has been flagged for not paying workers overtime pay. In 2016, McDonald’s agreed to pay $1.75 million in backpay and $2 million in lawyer fees to settle a lawsuit where 800 workers alleged the food chain giant violated California law by not paying overtime.

Viewers of Kera’s video largely sided with her manager.

“Nah cause who’s waiting for the next person to show up? once my shifts done i clock out and leave, no words said [forreal],” one commenter said.

“As a manager, I am not gonna make somebody stay over if they’ve already put in eight hard hours,” another commenter said.

“There’s a [schedule] for a reason,” one person claimed.