‘So I can’t order a small fry?’: McDonald’s customer pulls up to drive-thru. Then the worker reveals where she’s talking to her from

When pulling up to a fast food drive-thru, customers usually expect the interaction to follow a predictable routine.

But every now and then, things take an unexpected turn.

A TikTok user named Sadè Zuri (@sadezurii) recently shared a drive-thru experience that left her—and over 900,000 viewers—completely stunned.

What happened on this fateful night?

In the video, Zuri interacts with a Philadelphia-area McDonald’s employee who admits, mid-order, that they’re talking to her from the bathroom.

“I’m in the bathroom,” the worker casually announces through the drive-thru intercom at the beginning of the video.

Zuri seems baffled.

“You’re in the b—” she starts to respond, but the worker doubles down.

“Yes, I’m the one that’s taking the orders, but I’m in the bathroom,” they can be heard saying. “So we only gonna do DoorDash and Uber Eats.”

Trying to make sense of the situation, Zuri asks, “You’re admitting to a customer you’re in the bathroom doing what?”

But the employee stays unbothered, repeating, “I’m in the bathroom. We’re only doing DoorDash and Uber Eats at the moment.”

Zuri laughs as she asks, “So I can’t order a small fry?”

“We don’t do small at nighttime baby, everything is large, and I’m in the bathroom,” the worker responds. “You have to wait 10 minutes. I have to pee.”

Zuri retorts, “You’re the joke. You’re telling a customer through the freaking headphone set that you’re in the toilet taking orders.”

The worker doesn’t back down, pointing out that everyone deserves a bathroom break.

“I have to pee,” they say. “How can I take an order if I’m in the bathroom?”

Zuri, clearly frustrated but amused says, “Honestly, this is a bit much.”

“I’m not entitled to go to the bathroom because you want a small fry?” the worker concludes as Zuri keeps laughing.

Are McDonald’s workers allowed to take drive thru orders in the bathroom?

According to an AI-generated Google Search, no, because McDonald’s policy “strictly prohibits taking orders from any location other than the designated drive-thru window, which means using the bathroom to take orders would be against company guidelines and considered inappropriate workplace conduct.” Per the same AI search results, which cited and scanned a PDF of McDonald’s employee expectations, doing so would cross hygiene, professionalism, and efficiency lines.

Viewers react

Viewers also found the situation amusing, with some doubting its authenticity.

“This real!!?” aske done user, dumbfounded.

“I wouldn’t even want anything at that point,” noted another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zuri via TikTok and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted McDonald’s via email.

