‘Men have been keeping secrets. … How come nobody told me?’: Woman goes to Lowe’s. Then she spots something unusual about the Mobil, Valvoline, Castrol, Shell motor oil

This woman just shared a tip that may save you a fistful of cash on every oil change.

Some people are wondering how they hadn’t figured it out sooner, while others are sharing where else you can get a deal on everything from cleaning supplies to candles.

It may not be the kind of place you’d expect.

Here’s where to get cheaper motor oil

In a trending video with more than 77,000 views, content creator Lorraine Gang (@tiffaniamey2) shared her recent discovery.

“The men have been keeping secrets, ladies,” Gang said.

As she traversed the Lowe’s aisles, presumably there to pick up something else, Gang noticed a familiar product on the shelves—motor oil.

“How come nobody told me that oil at Lowe’s is far cheaper than at the actual auto parts store,” Gang said.

“Y’all been keeping secrets. The men have been keeping secrets.”

Is it true?

We can’t give a definitive answer since prices vary and there are so many motor oil brands.

But, we did analyze a lower and higher-end motor oil (both with high ratings) and found that the price did tend to be more expensive at auto body shops.

Here’s the data:

Pennzoil 5W-30 High Mileage Motor Oil – 1.25 Gallon

Amazon – $20.98

Lowe’s – $24.98

AutoZone – $31.99

Mobil 1 5W-30 Synthetic Motor Oil – 1.25 Gallon

Walmart – $27.97

Lowe’s – $34.98

Advance Auto Parts – $37.99

What should you do?

When buying motor oil, you can do a quick cross-reference of what the prices are like at other stores in your area and even online since there can be as much as a $10+ difference.

I don’t know about you, but we certainly don’t want to overpay by $10 if we can avoid it.

Why is it more expensive at auto shops?

This is likely linked to supply and demand.

Think about how expensive things are at the airport. It’s in part because airports have a captive audience with no other options for where to buy their food and drinks or even random supplies (like a book or charger) for the plane ride.

Because of this, they’re able to charge more.

This might be a person’s situation when they go to a place like AutoZone. It may have been the most convenient option because of proximity or the ability to buy other car essentials (and helpful, since the workers often have a level of car expertise), and they’re charging you a premium for it.

“Girl when I discovered they sold trash bags and candles I was dumbfounded,” a top comment read.

“Wait till you see Walmarts oil prices lmao,” a person shared.

“But if you pay attention to the deals at Autozone you can get oil, oil filter, and air cabin filter for $35,” another noted.

“I work there Redbull is cheaper at Lowe’s too lots of weird things are cheaper there,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gang for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Lowe’s via email.

