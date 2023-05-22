‘Don’t tell! I have said this for 4 years now. I don’t want to have to compete to get them’: Woman Shares Dupe for McDonald’s Breakfast Sausage Patty

McDonald’s breakfast lovers are incredibly picky when it comes to any alternatives to their favorite McMuffin, sausage patty, or eggs. Finding a dupe can be difficult, if not outright impossible, but one TikToker believes she’s cracked the code.

In a recent video, viewed over 284,000 times, Emily Hayden (@momma_farmhouse) excitedly announces an alternative to the McDonald’s sausage patty, so fans can begin replicating their own versions of their favorite fast food breakfast.

Emily begins the video with a McDonald’s arch underneath her face. “If you’re a McDonald’s breakfast person then you’re going to want to hear this.”

“I have found a sausage patty that comes so close to the McDonald’s one it is insane… from Aldi,” she excitedly tells the camera.

“I cannot even believe it. It is from Aldi. I’ve been trying to replicate the Sausage Egg McMuffin for years and I’ve finally cracked it.” The next shot is her holding up a bag of frozen Breakfast Best Original Pre-Cooked Pork Sausage Patties. “They’re in the frozen section. They’re so good!”

Users chimed in, giving their feedback on the taste of the sausage patties and other alternatives to the beloved McDonald’s breakfast sandwich.

“YESS MAAM. been making a breakfast sammy pretty much every single day with those for YEARS,” a commenter replied.

“Can confirm they are AMAZING,” added a second commenter.

“No! Don’t tell!” wrote a third who agreed with Emily’s findings but wanted to keep them secret. “I have said this for 4 years now. I don’t want to have to compete to get them.”

But a few people weren’t as impressed.

“Just bought them off of the recommendation. They don’t taste like McD’s to me…but they’re ok,” one person said.

“I don’t think they taste anything like McDonald’s but they’re decent. The Walmart turkey sausage patties are pretty good too,” posited another user.

Many TikTokers agreed about Walmart’s sausage patties being a good dupe for the McDonald’s breakfast sausage, with one person writing, “Walmart carries some taste just like McDonald’s.”

Viewers and fans of the fast food franchise also requested hacks for other McDonald’s favorites.

“Find the hack for the McDonald’s steak, egg, and cheese bagel,” one person requested.

“If you ever find out who and where the meat is from on the bagel egg/steak breakfast. I can’t find it,” another echoed.

“I need a video of you making it. And I’m also looking for a biscuit dupe,” one viewer said.

“I need a hash brown dupe,” added yet another McDonald’s aficionado.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hayden via TikTok Comments.