‘How is it more expensive than Starbucks’: Customer says McDonald’s worker tried charging her almost $18 for two iced coffees

If you’re an iced coffee devotee, you’ve probably stopped into a McDonald’s to try the fast-food chain’s usually low-priced cold java options.

This is probably why a TikToker named Ray (@its_rayy) was shocked to see that she was charged $17.89 for two iced coffees she tried buying from a Mickey D’s location.

Even more frustrating for Ray was the McDonald’s’ employee’s response after she brought up the fact that there was no way the price could be right.

Ray says in a viral video, “In my head, I know it’s about seven bucks, right? $7-$8.”

But the price was more than double that amount. “So I go to pay on the machine it says $17.89,” Ray says. “So I tell the lady, ‘oh excuse me miss, I only ordered two iced coffees.’ And then she’s just looking at me…she’s not answering.”

Ray says the employee continued to be unresponsive even after Ray told her $17.89 can’t be the right price for two coffees.

“…She’s just staring at me, the lady,” Ray continues. “I’m like OK and then I try to make a joke I’m like, ‘you know I’m a teacher. Us teachers we don’t make enough money to be paying freaking $17.89 for two iced coffees.'”

After Ray unsuccessfully tried to get the employee to react or respond, she says she ended up only paying a little over $7.

Viewers who saw Ray’s clip couldn’t believe the initial amount of money that the McDonald’s employee tried charging her for the two beverages.

“17????) FOR ICED COFFEE FROM MCDONALDS,” one said, while another penned, “How is it more expensive than Starbucks!!!!”

One TikTok user wrote, “Two large iced coffees from Canada McDonald’s is $6.58,” while someone else remarked that it was even cheaper stateside, writing, “Whattt the iced coffees from McDonald’s are $2 in America.”

A former McDonald’s employee also said that the prices didn’t track for them either.

“I worked at McDonald’s and it’s 2,75 for one medium iced coffee and 3,15 for vanilla or caramel,” they wrote.

According to Mc-Menu, iced coffee prices at McDonald’s restaurants in the United States range from $1-$2.96 depending on the size and extras one puts in their drink.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Ray via TikTok comment.