‘You couldn’t even throw in the Sprite?’: Drive-thru customer blasts McDonald’s for $25 chicken nugget ‘deal’

A woman called McDonald’s out for charging what she thought was way too much for some nuggets and fries in a viral video.

Inflation has been impacting just about every market since the pandemic started nearly four years ago, hitting food prices especially hard. And while price surges have slowed down a bit, the fact remains that for most Americans: Prices are still too damn high.

It’s gotten to the point that even fast food, once a reliable haven for a cheap and tasty meal, has become too expensive for a lot of people. Many have pointed out that, at this point, they could get a burger from a nicer restaurant and pay about the same as a McDonald’s combo.

One family actually noticed that they spent $53 at Taco Bell for their family of four and $66 (about $13 more) at an upscale breakfast restaurant earlier that day for the same group of people.

On top of prices already being high, companies are doing this tricky thing called shrinkflation in which the price stays the same or has a small bump, but the amount of product you get reduces—so you get less bang for your buck each time. We’ve got a ton of articles on this, including people pointing out the size difference in mac and cheese boxes and how much less product is in boxed cake mix.

In a viral TikTok, which is nearing 2 million views, a California woman showed the nugget “deal” her local Mickey D’s was promoting, and it’s far from a good deal according to her.

In the video, Shannon Montipaya (@shannon_montipaya) filmed from the drive-thru where McDonald’s is promoting a 40-piece chicken nugget bundle. It’s about $25 before taxes.

The combo comes with two large fries.

“You couldn’t been throw in the Sprite?” Montipaya squestioned, pointing out that the meal doesn’t even include something to wash it down with.

“This is McFlation,” she wrote in the caption.

Just last year, McDonald’s celebrated the 40th anniversary of its chicken nuggets with a $10.99 for 40 nugget deal at select locations. But the price Montipaya (and viewers) are seeing is $14 above that and only includes the addition of two large fries, which each cost a few dollars depending on the location.

“Remember when 40 pieces nuggets was $5 and a large drink was $1,” the top comment under the video read.

“Must be california. i was shocked at the price change from vegas to cali,” another pointed out. The creator does in fact live in California.

