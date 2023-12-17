‘Not me with Luseta shampoo’: Marshalls shopper exposes which beauty products you should avoid buying from the retailer

Many content creators have gone viral for sharing which beauty and skincare products to never purchase from retail brands. Now, a woman is raking in views for telling viewers what products to avoid at Marshalls.

Ella (@ella.jc_), a nursing student who shares beauty and skincare advice on TikTok, recently posted a video sharing products to “stay away from.” Among them were various peel-off face masks, which the student said would “peel your skin barrier off with it.” Also, a $15 Mario Badescu set that came with rose body soap, rose lip balm, rose hand cream, and facial spray.

“It’s literally fragranced water,” Ella wrote.

Next up was COCOmagic shampoo and conditioner products. Ella also warned viewers against haircare products from the brand Luseta, due to their low rating on Yuka, a “mobile application that scans food products to get clear information on the health impact of the products you consume.”

Lastly, she advised viewers against buying the Aztec Secret clay masks.

“I think there are better masks out there tbh…,” she wrote. “But if it works for you, that’s great.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ella via TikTok comment and to Marshalls by email. As of Sunday morning, Ella’s video had over 464,400 views.

In the comments section, some viewers agreed with Ella’s reviews, while others said that the products she advised against worked great on them.

“Luseta works wonders on my hair,” one viewer said.

“The luseta hair oils are sooo good,” another wrote.

“I always walk around the beauty aisle with yuka open lol,” a third viewer added.

“Coco magic made my hair soo dry,” a fourth viewer claimed.

And a lot of people advised Ella against using Yuka, a mobile app where customers can scan barcodes and instantly see reviews and a product’s health impact.

“Y’all need to stop using that Yuka app brands pay to get good ratings on that,” one user said.

“The yuka app is an opinion app,” another wrote. “There’s videos debunking the app on how ‘accurate’ it is.”

This is at least the third video from Ella sharing which Marshalls products to avoid. To be sure, she’s also told viewers which products from there she likes. One recent video, for instance, was a slideshow of Christmas products and “holiday finds” she thought were good gift ideas. She’s also made videos of products to buy (and avoid) at both Target and Sephora.