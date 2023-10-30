‘This brand has been staying on the shelves for literal years’: Ulta worker shares which beauty products never sell

Recently, a Sephora worker shared which beauty products “collect dust,” including NEST New York candles and Tarte Cosmetics eyebrow products. A worker at Sephora’s biggest competitor is now following suit.

Melina (@glowymel) is a 23-year-old Ulta worker who refers to herself as the “connoisseur of all sparkly makeup” in her TikTok bio, and she often posts makeup-related content.

In one of her videos, Melina shared a list of the makeup and skincare brands that sell the most and least, at least at her location.

Best-selling brands

First up is The Ordinary. Melina says products from this skincare brand sell “like hotcakes” and that there’s a lot of backstock but not enough to “keep up with the demand.”

Melina also says ColourPop and Juvia’s Place are “best seller” brands. “Flies off the shelves,” she says of Juvia’s Place productcs.

Good Molecules is another skincare brand that made Melina’s list. “This warms my heart since this is my personal fav skincare brand and now one of the highest sellers,” she shares.

Bubble Skincare also receives a shout-out from Melina, who says “the brand’s products are “kids and teenagers alone keep this brand constantly selling out.”

Next up is e.l.f. Cosmetics. “There’s constantly a new elf product either going viral or coming back in stock and selling out after going viral,” she

Another popular brand, according to Melina, is CosRX, specifically due to its Snail Mucin products.

Lastly, she singles out Fenty, which became available at Ulta in March of 2022. Melina says that “ever since the brand became available at Ulta, it’s been “one of the top-selling brands.”

Brands that sell the least

Melina says she has never “seen a single product” from Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty brand, sell while she’s worked at Ulta. She’s also never seen a product from Beautycounter sell—”not even once.”

Next up is another celeb beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She says it “used to be one of the top selling brands,” and now it’s “one of the absolute lowest.”

Dermablend is another brand Melina says stays “fully stocked.” However, this may be unfair because Melina says it has “high-quality products.”

Juice Beauty and StriVectin products, according to Melina, have been “staying on the shelves for literal years.” “Like the exact same products,” she emphasizes of Juice Beauty products.

While she’s noticed Undone Beauty products similarly stay stocked, she says she wants to try out the brand for herself.

Ulta workers and customers weighed in in the comments section of Melina’s post.

“I think I’m the only one who owns anything from Florence by mills. I have a lip gloss and it’s my favorite lip gloss lol,” @warblingduchess said.

“Juice Beauty never sold when I worked at ulta…eight years ago. HOW are they still on shelves???” a former worker questioned.

Melina’s video has been viewed over 80,000 times, making it one of the most popular videos on her page.

The Daily Dot reached out to Melina via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.