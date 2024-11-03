‘He did this to me too’: Bride says celebrity makeup artist canceled the night before her wedding due to ‘family emergency.’ Then she sees his Instagram story

A bride claims that Las Vegas-based celebrity makeup artist Andrew Ybarra, also known as Andrew Saint Andrew, canceled her appointment the day before her wedding to do Paris Hilton’s makeup instead.

Featured Video

In a video with over 3 million views, TikToker Cortney De Voe (@cortneydevoe) shares that she received a text from the makeup artist at 9pm the night before her wedding. She says she put down a deposit and booked Ybarra a month in advance.

“Take it from me, and do not book a celebrity makeup artist for your wedding day,” De Voe says.

De Voe shares a text screenshot of Ybarra telling her that he has a family emergency and has to go to Los Angeles but that he had lined up another makeup artist to do De Voe’s makeup the next day. Ybarra tells De Voe that he sent the other makeup artist her deposit and that the prices would be the same; she could expect her at the hotel the next day.

Advertisement

An Instagram story causes confusion

“The next morning comes along. He didn’t give me her phone number. He only gave me her Instagram,” she says in the clip. “So I messaged her on Instagram.”

The backup makeup artist replied that she didn’t have anyone on her schedule and hadn’t confirmed with Ybarra. She also hadn’t received the deposit. However, the makeup artist tells De Voe she can still do her makeup.

Advertisement

“He told me it was confirmed already and that he sent the deposit,” De Voe says.

The next day, she tells the makeup artist that Ybarra had canceled on her for a family emergency. The makeup artist then told her he was actually in Los Angeles last minute to do Paris Hilton’s makeup instead.

“So I go on his Instagram page, and I’m like, surely he blocked me from seeing his story,” De Voe says. “No, he didn’t. I screen-recorded it.”

De Voe shows a screen recording of Ybarra’s story, in which he poses at an event. The onscreen text reads, “In LA for Paris Hilton.”

Advertisement

“I understand if an opportunity comes up, you should take that,” De Voe says. “But say it with your chest.”

De Voe ends the video by saying, “Paris, this is not even your fault. Just do take into consideration the ethics and the morals that some of these people have that you hire.”

Other brides chime in

In the comments, other women claiming they booked Ybarra for her wedding say he canceled on them, too.

Advertisement

“He did this to me, too, just last weekend! Didn’t tell me until he was late for the appointment ON my wedding day. Said it was a family emergency. I had to do my own makeup on my wedding day,” the commenter writes.

“No way! This same mua cancelled on my RIGHT BEFORE MY WEDDING! I can’t remember what his excuse was (it was 2017), but I ended up also seeing his story on my wedding day and he was at Disney,” another claims.

“WAIIIIIT I booked him for my wedding as well and he cancel SAME DAY 2 hours before my wedding , he didn’t helped me get any other person or anything!!! This happened 2 years ago,” a third says.

Other viewers respond to the accusations, criticizing Ybarra’s work ethic.

Advertisement

“I would be in a RAGE if it were me. You are so calm about it all, I’m glad the other mua was kind!!” another says.

Ybarra responds

In a follow-up video, De Voe claims that Ybarra “harassed” her with several calls on Instagram until 2am after she posted her initial video.

Advertisement

In a screenshot, Ybarra writes to De Voe, “You’re legit using this moment for like and view. I had my mother in the hospital, and because of the fact I didn’t discuss with you those details and just said family emergency, you wanna slander my name to have a moment.”

De Voe responds, “Why were you posting your glam opportunities on your story when your mom is apparently going through something so traumatic?”

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, Ybarra says he wasn’t in LA to do Hilton’s makeup.

“It was the Paris Hilton concert, open to the public to purchase tickets. I was just there to watch the show and wasn’t there for work or to do Paris Hilton’s makeup,” he says.

“The truth is, I did have a family emergency, with getting a call Friday night—the day after Paris Hilton’s show, which was on Thursday. Her wedding was a Saturday.”

Advertisement

According to a post on Hilton’s Instagram, the concert was on Thursday, Oct. 25.

“I didn’t tell her the exact situation cause I’m private and honestly was in a panic and just needed to be with family. I also made sure she was taken care of by a recommendation that was set up by me,” Ybarra writes.

The Daily Dot contacted De Voe via email and Instagram direct message for further comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.