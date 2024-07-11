‘I don’t think you guys truly understand how dangerous resin is’: Woman issues warning on Make It Mini toys

Considering the recent Make It Mini toys recall due to several cases of irritation, one TikToker warns viewers about the dangers of working with resin products without the right equipment and setup.

In a PSA-like announcement, TikToker @thepillowfortsystem details all the reasons they hate Make It Mini kits; in short, they say they’re “poisonous.”

“I don’t think you guys truly understand how dangerous resin is,” the TikToker says. “People who regularly work with resin have like proper safety equipment set up. Not just for them physically to wear like the mask and the gloves … but like, the room you are working in needs to be properly ventilated for working with highly dangerous chemicals that will give off gas while you work with them. And to all of the people in my comments who are like, ‘I have a Make It Mini. Should I throw it away?’ Oh my god, please throw them away!”

The video has over 60,000 likes and more than 433,800 views.

What does the recall say?

A June 27 CBS article details how 22 million Make It Mini kits were recalled because they contain resins that cause irritation.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Safety Commission, MGA’S Make It Mini kits “contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. The resins contain acrylates … in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. After the resins cure, they no longer present this hazard.”

The Commission also states, “Consumers should immediately stop using any units with unused resins and contact MGA to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product, if the product has been opened. Consumers will receive a full refund or replacement product, at the consumer’s choice.”

Viewers in the comments are alarmed.

“Me, who’s considered working with resin before and knew none of this: what … *new fear unlocked*,” says one comment.

“I’ve seen SO many creators using the sets in their CARS. Without GLOVES. With the windows CLOSED. … Look I love dice & want to start crafting w/ my brother but we haven’t because we KNOW better,” says another.

“I love make it mini sets I used to make them in my dorm room I throw them all away bc I kept getting sick bc the resin would not cure I had close to thirty of them,” shares another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to MGA for comment via email and to @thepillowfortsystem for comment via TikTok comment and direct message.

