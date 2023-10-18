‘I work at a level 3 trauma center’: Physician assistant calls out Lululemon after being told he’s not eligible for first responder discount

Lululemon was called out by a physician assistant for what the retail store does and doesn’t classify as a first responder. The brand’s alleged reaction only made the situation worse.

In a viral TikTok video, a physician assistant recounted his experience, finding out that while the widely popular athletic brand does offer a discount for first responders, he doesn’t qualify.

In the clip, Jake (@jakethepa) explains that he walked into a Lululemon store on his lunch break from the hospital and was wearing his hospital scrubs. Because of his clothes, at checkout, the cashier asked if he was a healthcare worker and let him know that he could upload his license to qualify for their 15% Military & First Responders discount.

“It immediately gets rejected,” Jake says.

Both confused, the cashier ends up looking at the guidelines to understand why Jake’s license would be rejected. Turns out their guidelines don’t include physician assistants. According to the Lululemon site, the classified first responders are “firefighters, law enforcement, search and rescue, EMT’s, medical doctors, and licensed nurses.”

“I nicely explained to her that what she just told me was not only offensive to me but to the whole profession,” Jake says.

Jake then shares that he works at a level three trauma center and regularly works with patients in crisis.

With the situation out of the cashier’s hands, she gave him the correct email to reach out to about the issue.

In an email, the company explained that they use a company called SheerID to verify people for the discount, and their verification system does not include physician assistants.

“I know for a fact that this is not the outcome that you wanted and definitely not the information that we would also like to relay, however, we trust that you somehow appreciate our service,” the rest of the company’s message read.

“Do you appreciate our service?” Jake says at the end of the video.

In the caption, he said he normally wouldn’t post about this ordeal, “but this really [irks] me and needs some attention. Its about more than just the discount its about respect and acknowledgment for all of our work.”

The video has more than 2 million views and nearly 11,000 comments as of Wednesday morning.

“Companies are so out of touch. They always forget medicine is more than physicians & nurses. Radiology, respiratory, EVS, Nutrition, etc are vital,” a commenter said.

“We LOVE our RNs/DOs, but A LOT of people don’t seem to understand that the hospital has a hell of a lot more employees than just nurses and doctors,” another wrote.

“Lululemon fumbled. I won’t be going there again since they don’t regard my profession eligible either,” a viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jake for comment via Instagram direct message and to Lululemon and SheerID via email.