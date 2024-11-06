‘Lowe’s sucks’: Lowe’s customer waits 30 minutes for worker’s help with cutting plexiglass. Then he takes matters into his own hands

We’ve all experienced the frustration of not being helped in a retail store. But for one Lowe’s customer, enough was enough.

In the clip, which has amassed 520,200 views, a sign read: “We’ll cut your acrylic and glass for free.” Next to the sign was a man cutting glass, accompanied by a viral sound saying, “Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

To hammer the point home, on-screen text accompanied the video, reading, “After waiting 30 minutes for a Lowe’s customer to cut a piece of plexiglass, you do it yourself.”

In the video description, TikToker @mysticmakery9 claimed that they waited 30 minutes for a Lowe’s employee to come and help them.

The TikToker and Lowe’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email respectively.

Commenters shared their own experiences of Lowe’s and how they could relate to how the man was feeling.

“I have never been to a well-run Lowe’s,” one said.

“[I] once waited for 25 minutes, right across from the customer service desk,” another shared. “Pushing that damn button before they finally go: ‘Oh they went home.’ I was LIVID.”

While a third claimed, “Most of those cutting stations are being pulled from stores now.”

Former Lowe’s employees also shared their thoughts in the comment section—and they weren’t positive. “Went to the Lowe’s I used to work at and spent 10 minutes watching the electric guy struggle to cut wire for me,” one wrote. “When I could’ve done it 10 times over in that time.”

While another added, “It was like that when I worked there.”

Can you cut your own glass at Lowe’s?

While Lowe’s offers a lot of glass cutters for purchase, the policy on using its in-store glass cutter is unclear. According to customers on the MonsterFishKeepers forum, Lowe’s will only cut glass that is newly purchased from the store.

Lowe’s customers on Reddit also claim that the store only cuts thin glass and that certain Lowe’s stores are withdrawing glass-cutting services. Meanwhile, an employee said the store doesn’t do project cuts.

